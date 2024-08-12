Highlights West Ham are interested in signing Roma striker Tammy Abraham, but face competition from three clubs.

Abraham struggled with injury last season but has impressed previously, and would likely compete with Niclas Fullkrug for a place.

AC Milan is Abraham's preferred destination, due to the club's prestige and Champions League football.

West Ham United are interested in Roma's Tammy Abraham this summer, but face competition from the likes of Bournemouth, AC Milan and Atalanta for the striker's signature, according to Football Insider.

Abraham endured a difficult 2023/24 season, marred by a cruciate ligament injury which meant he started just two Serie A games all campaign. Despite this, the former Chelsea number nine's goal-scoring record has meant he's garnered interest this summer, with several clubs lining up to sign the 26-year-old.

The Hammers completed a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Niclas Fullkrug last week, signing the German in a £27 million deal. However, Football Insider insist that the Irons are in the market for another striker signing, after a deal for Jhon Duran became 'complicated', and have identified Abraham as an option, with the player available for £25 million in this window.

West Ham Eyeing Abraham

The forward favours a switch to Milan

Despite two productive campaigns in front of goal for Chelsea between 2019 and 2021, Abraham was ostracised towards the end of his time with the Blues, and subsequently sold to Roma for £34 million. Described as 'superb' at the time of his arrival in the Italian capital by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, the England international enjoyed a spectacular debut year for the Yellow and Reds, netting 27 goals in all comeptitions.

However, an underwhelming nine-goal campaign, followed by a season plagued by injury, has left the forward on the chopping block at Roma. Several suitors have emerged, eager to secure his services, with Football Insider suggesting that West Ham are one of the most avid admirers of the player, who could be available for £25m.

The report has also revealed that Bournemouth are looking at Abraham - described as "outstanding" by journalist Henry Winter - as a potential replacement for Dominic Solanke, who has joined Tottenham, while Serie A sides Milan and Atalanta are also monitoring the player. It's understood that Milan is the London-born man's preference, with the club's prestige, and the fact they can offer Champions League football, making a move to the San Siro appealing.

West Ham will work hard to close a deal for the Cobham graduate, with £25 million touted as the fee required to land him. The East London outfit had reached an agreement with Aston Villa's Duran, although the transfer collapsed after the two clubs failed to agree terms.

It's believed that Julen Lopetegui views Abraham as an alternative to the Colombian, and that the former would be expected to compete for a place in the side with new signing Fullkrug.

Abraham's Serie A Statistics 2022/23 Appearances 38 Goals 8 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 2.55 Expected Goals Per 90 0.44 Key Passes Per 90 1.36 Expected Assists Per 90 0.12

West Ham Close in on Wan-Bissaka

The deal is worth £15m

While adding another striker may be on Lopetegui's agenda for this summer, the club have focused on strengthening their back-line thus far, with Max Kilman arriving from Wolves and Jean-Clair Todibo expected to join from Nice. Additionally, the Hammers are close to landing a new right-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka's move to the London Stadium now 'all agreed'.

Wan-Bissaka arrives in a £15 million deal from Old Trafford, with the player expected to undergo a medical this week ahead of the move. The one-on-one specialist is likely to usurp Vladimir Coufal in the pecking order, and will hope to start more than the 20 league games he managed last season for United.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 12/08/2024