West Ham United have held talks with recently sacked Paulo Fonseca about replacing Julen Lopetegui as manager, according to Claret and Hugh.

The Hammers are on the brink of sacking the Spanish coach following the weekend defeat to Manchester City, with fans having already turned on the former Real Madrid man after his summer arrival to replace David Moyes.

Graham Potter is believed to be the front-runner for the position once it becomes available, but Hammers chiefs are putting contingency plans in place in case they can't agree a deal with the former Chelsea and Brighton boss and Fonseca has been interviewed by Tim Steidten according to this fresh report.

Steidten Interviews Fonseca

He was sacked 8 days ago by AC Milan

In a shocking turn of events, it's now being reported that the Portuguese coach has emerged as a target at the London Stadium to potentially replace Lopetegui as manager despite the fact he was only sacked by Serie A giants AC Milan eight days ago.

After being hired in the summer he struggled to implement his style on the team and was relieved of his duties and replaced by Sergio Conceicao last week, with the new boss leading his side to the Italian Super Cup in his first two games in charge.

According to the report, technical director Steidten interviewed Fonseca last Friday about potentially taking over from Lopetegui in east London should the club decide to sack the former Wolves man. Fonseca flew into the UK for talks with Steidten and also David Sullivan, and he is now seen as the club's second-choice option behind Potter.

Alternative reports have suggested that the Hammers have also sounded out Frenchman Christophe Galtier as a potential option, with the two-time Ligue 1 winner seen as an attractive short-term option.

However, it's Potter who remains the favourite to step into the role on an initial deal until the end of the season. The Englishman is a free agent having been out of work since leaving Chelsea in April 2023. He could be in the dugout as early as Friday night for the FA Cup third-round clash with Aston Villa if a deal can be agreed, with Lopetegui's position considered 'untenable' now.

