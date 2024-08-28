West Ham United have been interested in Aston Villa and Colombia star Jhon Duran for ‘almost one month’ now, Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, as the transfer expert name-dropped Premier League side Chelsea as another suitor that hold concrete interest in the 20-year-old.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have endured a fruitful window, welcoming nine new faces to the fold, as they look to conclude the current campaign in one of the sacred European spots. Maximilian Kilman and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been signed to bolster their back line, while Crysencio Summerville and the like will add firepower to their attack.

Related £125,000-a-Week West Ham Star Could Leave at 'Last Minute' Fabrizio Romano says West Ham United forward Danny Ings could be set for a late-window exit from the London Stadium.

Jhon Duran: West Ham Transfer Latest

Fullkrug’s addition initially deterred a move

Close

After falling out of favour under Unai Emery at Aston Villa - despite the Spanish boss dubbing him "special" earlier this year - this summer was earmarked as Duran’s final one in the Midlands with a plethora of sides – Lopetegui-led West Ham included – interested in potentially landing a deal.

The Hammers’ addition of Niclas Fullkrug seemingly poured cold water on the club’s links to Duran, who is 11 years the German striker’s junior, as the need for a new frontman diminished.

Duran - Premier League Statistics Statistic Output Appearances 37 Wins 17 Goals/Assists 6/0 Goals per match 0.16 Shots 30 Shot accuracy (%) 33

Contracted at Villa Park until the summer of 2028, Emery and his entourage are in a strong negotiating position in conversations with would-be buyers for the Medellin-born ace, who previously green-lit a move to the London Stadium.

That said, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Chelsea, should they fail in their pursuit of Napoli and Nigerian talisman Victor Osimhen, could make a last-minute attempt to lure the ex-Chicago Fire man away from Villa Park.

Romano: West Ham’s Interest in Duran Spans Over Weeks

‘Nothing is really close or concrete’

When quizzed whether Duran was a player to keep an eye on in the final days, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that West Ham – alongside Chelsea – are potentially interested in ensnaring his signature this summer.

Insisting that, at the time of writing, nothing is ‘close or concrete’, the transfer expert revealed that the east Londoners’ interest has spanned across a period of one month. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said:

“I think so. At the moment, while we are talking, there is nothing really close or concrete, but interest from Chelsea has always been there. We know also about West Ham, who have obviously been interested in him for weeks, for almost one month. And then the deal didn't happen.”

Nottingham Forest Plotting Last-Gasp Move for James Ward-Prowse

Midfielder not part of Lopetegui’s plans

Close

In terms of outgoings, James Ward-Prowse’s future in east London is up in the air following the summer arrival of 30-year-old Guido Rodriguez, who primarily performs in the defensive midfield role.

Per Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are plotting a late move for the Southampton graduate ahead of the fast-approaching deadline as it has been reported that the 29-year-old is not in Lopetegui’s plans moving forwards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ward-Prowse has scored the second-most free-kicks (12) in Premier League history.

Especially if the services of West Ham-linked midfielder Carlos Soler is snared before the end of the week, Ward-Prowse could be heading out of the London Stadium doors with three years left on his current £100,000-per-week deal.

All statistics per the Premier League website - correct as of 28/08/2024