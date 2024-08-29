West Ham United are still interested in signing Aston Villa and Colombia talisman Jhon Duran before the end of the summer transfer window and, although the 20-year-old has been earmarked as Julen Lopetegui’s ‘dream target’, a deal could prove to be too expensive, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

So far this summer, the former Real Madrid custodian and his team have been working tirelessly to give themselves the best chance of securing European qualification this season by welcoming the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Maximilian Kilman and Luis Guilherme to the east London-based fold.

West Ham Transfer Latest: Jhon Duran

20-year-old valued around the £40m mark

Alongside the aforementioned quartet of additions, Lopetegui also ensured to alleviate his centre forward issues by signing Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal – but Duran, 11 years the German’s junior, remains on their summer shortlist.

Formerly of Chicago Fire before moving to Villa Park in January 2023, Medellin-born Duran has struggled to find a run of games at his Premier League employers and would welcome a move elsewhere before Friday’s impending deadline.

West Ham - 23/24 Summer Incomings Player Position Club Fee Luis Guilherme RW Palmeiras £25m Max Kilman CB Wolves £40m Wes Foderingham GK Sheffield Utd Free Crysencio Summerville LW Leeds Utd Undisclosed Niclas Fullkrug ST Borussia Dortmund £27.5m Guido Rodriguez CDM Real Betis Free Jean-Clair Todibo CB Nice Loan Aaron Wan-Bissaka RB Man Utd £15m

Having fallen sharply down the pecking order at his current side, Duran is keen to move onto pastures new and has green-lit a move to the London Stadium, despite scoring against them recently in a 2-1 victory for Unai Emery’s men.

With the youngster valued around the £40 million mark, getting a move over the line will be nothing short of difficult – but Leeds United’s interest in Danny Ings may well free up some space and funds for Duran’s switch to be completed.

Romano: Duran Remains West Ham’s ‘Dream Target’

Deal would ‘require’ important package of money

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Romano revealed that the 20-year-old has always been the capital club’s dream target but striking a deal has been deemed ‘too expensive’ given how fruitful they’ve been thus far.

Chelsea, too, have been name-dropped as a potential would-be buyer this summer, though the Blues are currently deciding on which centre forward they’d like to target. Romano said:

“As I mentioned, the dream target has always been Jhon Duran, but he could be too expensive. West Ham still appreciate Jhon Duran. The problem is that now he could be too expensive for them, because obviously, if Villa let the player go in the final days, it would require an important package of money. “So, let's see what happens with Chelsea. I think Chelsea are a key part of this story to understand what Chelsea want to do, which striker they want to sign, and which striker they will be able to sign in the final days.”

West Ham’s Carlos Soler Ramping Up

Spaniard keen on London Stadium move

In another exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that Lopetegui and his entourage are ramping up their efforts to sign Paris Saint-Germain outcast Carlos Soler, who is admired by West Ham’s boardroom bosses, including sporting director Tim Steidten.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Soler is one of three players in La Liga history to score three penalties in one game.

The club from east London are ‘pushing’ for the deal to materialise in the concluding embers of the transfer window with the Spanish midfielder, 27, keen on a move to London Stadium in a bid to earn more senior minutes just two years after moving to the French capital from Valencia.

