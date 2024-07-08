Highlights West Ham and Everton are competing to sign Hellas Verona defender Jackson Tchatchoua.

The Hammers show no signs of stopping after confirming Max Kilman's signing.

Everton are confident of signing Lyon defender Jake O'Brien, beating West Ham in the race.

West Ham United have joined Everton in the race to sign Hellas Verona defender Jackson Tchatchoua, according to Football Insider.

The Hammers are keen to bolster their defensive options this summer and show no signs of stopping after completing the signing of Wolves centre-back Max Kilman.

The 27-year-old is set for a London Stadium reunion with manager Julen Lopetegui as West Ham eye further reinforcements in defence.

The club recently missed out on Flamengo centre-back Fabricio Bruno and were quick to identify alternative targets, including Jean-Clair Todibo, who is reportedly keen on the move.

West Ham could be looking to bring in more than one centre-back this summer, as Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd face uncertain futures in London, while veteran Angelo Ogbonna departed on a free transfer last month.

Lopetegui is expected to bring in reinforcements across multiple areas on the pitch ahead of his Premier League return with West Ham, including a new right-sided defender after Ben Johnson’s contract expiry.

Alongside Everton, the Hammers seem to have identified right-back Tchatchoua as their next target to strengthen the backline.

The versatile Cameroon international has shown signs of promise in his first season in Serie A and now could be making a switch to the Premier League.

Premier League Duo Battle for Right-Back

Hellas Verona expect ‘massive profit’

West Ham are set to battle Everton for Tchatchoua, who joined Hellas Verona on a permanent deal from Belgian side Royal Charleroi SC just at the start of July.

Verona were impressed with the right-back’s performances last season and decided to activate the option to buy included in his loan deal, worth £2.5million.

The Serie A club are now expecting to make a ‘massive profit’ from their promising star, looking for around £6.75million for Tchatchoua from Premier League sides this summer.

The 22-year-old has no shortage of suitors after his impressive debut season in Italy, where he was utilised in multiple areas across the pitch.

Tchatchoua was handed a three-year deal by Verona earlier this year, but now could be looking to leave as the club’s sporting director, Sean Sogliano, eyes another profitable deal for the club.

The Cameroon international helped Verona finish 13th in Serie A last season, assisting two goals in 26 appearances.

Jackson Tchatchoua's Hellas Verona Stats (2023-24 Serie A) Games 26 Assists 2 Tackles per 90 2.03 Interceptions per 90 1.20 Pass completion 75.6%

West Ham Battle for O’Brien

Everton ‘confident’ of signing the defender

Everton are ‘confident’ of signing Lyon defender Jake O’Brien as they look to beat West Ham in the race for the 23-year-old, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

O’Brien, who impressed in his debut Ligue 1 season with Lyon, now faces serious interest from English clubs, 12 months after leaving Crystal Palace for France.

The powerful centre-back helped Lyon bounce back after a poor start to the season and saw his value increase dramatically – the French giants are now expecting around £30 million for the Republic of Ireland international.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-07-24.