West Ham United appear to have missed out on Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, but journalist Rudy Galetti has named an alternative that the Hammers are now targeting, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It’s clear to see that David Moyes wants to reinforce his defence during the summer transfer window.

West Ham United transfer news – Latest

After securing £105m for Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal earlier in the window, West Ham now have a hefty transfer budget to work with to bring in new additions.

James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez have arrived through the door to bolster their midfield options, but Moyes and his recruitment team could be looking to improve other areas.

Manchester United defender Maguire was a target, with Sky Sports reporting that the Hammers had a £30m bid accepted.

However, a deal has now fallen through, with the Manchester club deciding it could be too late in the window to find a replacement.

The £30m offer is strong evidence that West Ham are keen to bring in an additional defender before the window slams shut in September.

As a result, Moyes will be in the market for a Maguire alternative, and according to The Guardian, Konstantinos Mavropanos is an option at the London Stadium.

The Greek centre-back could be available for around £21m, and Italian journalist Galetti has now provided an update on their pursuit of a new defender.

What has Galetti said about West Ham?

Galetti has suggested that Mavropanos is West Ham’s alternative to Maguire and they have now initiated contact with Stuttgart regarding signing the 25-year-old.

The journalist adds that although a deal for Maguire has collapsed, the Hammers are still in the market for a centre-back.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "As we know, the deal with Manchester United for Maguire collapsed in the last few days, and now West Ham are still looking for a new centre-back.

“They are targeting Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart as the new possible arrival to reinforce the defence.

“Now he is the alternative and a new target for the centre-back role and they've started contacts with the German club to explore the opportunity to sign the Greek player and to test room for negotiation with Stuttgart."

What’s next for West Ham?

After losing Rice, keeping hold of their key players will be a major priority for Moyes and his team.

Lucas Paqueta had been linked with a move away from the club, with Manchester City keen on signing the Brazilian.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is on the verge of collapsing and negotiations are now off between the two clubs.

The focus could now be on bringing in further reinforcements, and Romano has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are advancing and pushing to bring Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus to the club.

If West Ham can keep hold of Paqueta and manage to sign an additional defender as well as Kudus, then they could be in a strong position heading into the new season.

Losing Rice was of course a huge blow, but they’ve reinvested the money smartly so far.