West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta is expected to stay at the club this summer, with journalist Paul Brown revealing to GIVEMESPORT how the Brazil international is likely to react to his failed big-money transfer.

Paqueta had been on the verge of a move to treble-winners Manchester City, but it appears any hopes of a transfer have since fallen through.

West Ham United transfer news - Lucas Paqueta

It's been a whirlwind seven days for West Ham star Paqueta, who heading into the weekend looked destined to complete a move to City, before news broke that he was under investigation for betting breaches.

The reports suggested Paqueta is being scrutinised for specific in-game moments that happened during his maiden campaign with West Ham, after unusual betting patterns were discovered.

It led to his City move being put on hold, but despite the off-field circus surrounding the talented midfielder, he was still able to clear his head and put on a show during West Ham's victory over Chelsea this weekend.

Paqueta played the full 90 minutes (plus additional time), while registering 60 touches, creating two chances and also netting the Hammers' third of the afternoon from the penalty spot (via FotMob).

Such has been the pressure on the 24-year-old's shoulders this week, Paqueta was visibly moved at the full-time whistle, with his emotions having got the better of him.

But with the investigation rumbling on in the background, questions over Paqueta's immediate future at West Ham still remain unanswered.

What has Paul Brown said about Lucas Paqueta and West Ham United?

When quizzed on the latest in regard to Paqueta's West Ham career, journalist Brown admitted it was looking more likely than not he'd stay for this season at least.

On the current state of play, Brown said: “I have a feeling that Paqueta is not going to get this move, but it doesn't look like that's going to be a big problem for him or West Ham, because I think he will carry on as normal if it doesn't happen.

“I don't think he's about to throw his toys out of the pram, but we'll see because City could come back in with a huge bid, although it doesn't look like they are pushing hard to get this done when they know that it's going to cost so much money.”

What's next for West Ham United this summer?

While they might be set to keep hold of Paqueta for another 12 months at least, there are suggestions that West Ham will bolster their roster before next month's deadline.

It's suggested that Ajax star Mohammed Kudus is edging closer to a London Stadium switch this summer, with the dynamic midfielder originally having been earmarked as a Paqueta replacement.

The report by FootballInsider claims West Ham are locked in talks with Ajax, as they aim to reach an agreement on a fee.

Elsewhere, it's also reported by The Guardian that a bid for Jeremy Doku has been submitted by the east Londoners, despite interest from Premier League champions City themselves.

Stade Rennes are said to have attached a £47 million asking price on the winger, with West Ham keen to sign Doku ahead of their Premier League rivals.