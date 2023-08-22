West Ham United have focused on signing midfielders this summer, but journalist Paul Brown has revealed one position he believes they should strengthen, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The sale of Declan Rice has forced the Hammers to bring in reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Rice joined Arsenal earlier in the window for a fee of £105m, as per Sky Sports.

Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse were swiftly brought in as replacements, with both players featuring in their victory over Chelsea at the weekend.

However, the capital club also lost Gianluca Scamacca this summer, with the Italian striker joining Atalanta.

Although Scamacca struggled to make an impact at the London Stadium, it could leave David Moyes short in attack.

Michail Antonio and Danny Ings are Moyes’ main options through the middle, but both players are now in their thirties and have struggled with injuries over the last few years.

The Hammers certainly didn’t look like they were missing another striker, scoring three times despite Nayef Aguerd being sent off in the second half.

Journalist Brown has now given his verdict on whether West Ham will look to bring in another number nine before the window slams shut in September.

What has Brown said about West Ham?

Brown has suggested that West Ham do need to bring in another striker and that they could regret not doing so later in the season.

The journalist adds that West Ham do look light in attack, but Jarrod Bowen could be an option through the middle.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “They look a little light in terms of the squad in the forward areas, but David Moyes has kind of mixed and matched and played other players there. He's been talking about using Jarrod Bowen as a centre-forward at times when necessary.

"While not ideal, I think Bowen can do that if it's needed. So, it's probably looking like West Ham won't add a number nine before the window closes. I think they do need one to take another step this season and to really build on the result of the weekend.

"I don't think there's a desperate need really because Michail Antonio did look pretty good. So if he can keep that going, I think they'll be okay for the next few weeks. Over the course of the season, I think it would be important to bring one in.

"If that happens in January now instead, we'll see, but I think by May, people will be saying that they should have brought a striker."

West Ham United summer window signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisc. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m All fees according to Sky Sports

What’s next for West Ham?

The Hammers officially announced the signing of Konstantinos Mavropanos on Tuesday evening.

The Greek defender will join the club from Stuttgart and was in attendance for West Ham’s victory over Chelsea at the weekend.

Romano has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester City are open to allowing Cole Palmer to move to West Ham on a permanent deal.