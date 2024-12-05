West Ham United owner David Sullivan is 'a fan' of Steve Cooper, who was recently sacked by Leicester City, according to insider ExWHUEmployee.

The Hammers could be in the market for a new manager over the next week or so with pressure mounting on Lopetegui. West Ham suffered a heavy defeat away to Leicester in the week and currently find themselves struggling in the Premier League.

It's been a disappointing tenure for Lopetegui so far, and the supporters made their feelings known in the away end at Leicester. The fans were spotted signing 'you're getting sacked in the morning' to their own manager, which is never a good sign and could apply some heavy pressure on the ownership to make a decision.

Reporting on a potential target for West Ham if they were to replace Lopetegui, ExWHUEmployee has confirmed that owner Sullivan is a fan of former Leicester boss Cooper, despite him being sacked just a few weeks ago...

"I didn’t say he wants him I said he was a fan of him doesn’t mean he will appoint him."

It's unclear whether Cooper is a realistic target for the Hammers at the moment considering multiple people would have to agree within the hierarchy, but ExWHUEmployee has said that he's 'aware' of him being linked to the job, confirming once again that Sullivan is a fan...

"No I added it in because he is a manager that has been linked to the job and I am aware he was a fan. I mentioned a number of other managers we have explored too. You can only appoint one if any."

If West Ham were to appoint Cooper as their next manager, then it would certainly be a surprise considering he was recently sacked by another struggling Premier League side. It's hard to imagine that it would be an appointment that would go down well with the supporters, despite the impressive job he did getting Nottingham Forest to England's top flight. GIVEMESPORT sources recently confirmed that Lopetegui is currently fighting for his job, while there is tension within the West Ham squad.