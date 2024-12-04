West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui is under pressure at the London Stadium after a poor start to the season, and insider ExWHUEmployee has suggested that a list of alternative candidates are being worked on, but his gut feeling is that he will remain in charge for the weekend.

The Hammers suffered a heavy defeat in their previous match on Tuesday night, losing to struggling Leicester City 3-1. Although West Ham dominated proceedings and will count themselves unfortunate not to have scored more, it was a disappointing result and one that might cost Lopetegui his job.

Reporting on X, ExWHUEmployee has claimed that a list of alternative candidates are being worked on, but he's unsure whether they are ready to execute...

"Although I do believe a list of alternative candidates is being worked on. Whether it will be ready to execute (or wanting to be) before the next game is the key question."

The insider previously claimed early on Wednesday morning that his gut feeling is that Lopetegui will remain in charge for the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend...

"My gut feeling is he will be in charge for wolves but that isn’t with any inside knowledge as such that’s just my feeling as a fan."

The Hammers currently sit in 14th place in the Premier League table, but the fans are clearly unhappy with the situation at the London Stadium. Against Leicester, West Ham supporters were seen signing 'you're getting sacked in the morning' to Lopetegui, which could apply even more pressure on the owners to make a decision.

Up next for West Ham is Wolves at home, before they face Bournemouth, Brighton, and Southampton in consecutive games. Although far from easy fixtures, the Hammers aren't playing any of the traditional 'big-six', so it could be an opportunity for them to pick up some momentum and string some results together.

Whether that will be under Lopetegui or a new manager remains to be seen, but there's no doubt the Spanish manager will have to turn things around fast if he's given another chance to save his job.