West Ham United's 'humiliations' under manager Julen Lopetegui are 'acceptable', according to The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg, reacting to their first-half performance against Liverpool.

The Hammers went into the break 3-0 down after some shambolic defending from Lopetegui's side. Although Liverpool have been in excellent form this season, the capitulation at the London Stadium will have been a major disappointment for the supporters.

It's a common theme throughout the season for West Ham, with Lopetegui treading on thin ice. The Spanish manager has been under immense pressure throughout the campaign, but he's managed to wiggle his way out of trouble on numerous occasions.

Lopetegui is 'Getting Away With it' at West Ham

Steinberg thinks it's unacceptable

Reacting on social media at half-time, Steinberg suggested that Lopetegui has been getting away with too many humiliations at West Ham throughout the season. The respected journalist added that it's 'beyond acceptable', regardless of the opposition on this occasion.

"How many humiliations in half a season does one manager get away with? Beyond acceptable, even if Liverpool brilliant. Barely competing. And West Ham lucky during that four-game unbeaten run that opponents didn’t punish them."

It's a bit of a damning verdict from Steinberg, hinting that Lopetegui has been getting away with it for too long now. Although the Hammers narrowly defeated fellow struggles Southampton last time out, some of their performances this season have been unacceptable, especially in front of their own fans.

West Ham shipped five goals at home to Arsenal and three to Chelsea at the London Stadium, while also suffering heavy defeats at Tottenham in the Premier League and Liverpool in the EFL Cup. The supporters have regularly voiced their frustrations at Lopetegui's style of football, and it's no surprise after big investment during the summer transfer window. Lopetegui has struggled to get the best out of the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Jean-Clair Todibo, while we've barely seen young starlet Luis Guilherme in action.

It will be interesting to see how the West Ham board react after another disappointing performance from the Hammers, but they've shown faith in the manager so far this season.