Highlights West Ham United are interested in signing Kalvin Phillips and are pushing to secure his signature.

Phillips has struggled for regular minutes at Manchester City and a departure in January is likely.

The Hammers could offer Phillips more game time and a platform to showcase his skills, potentially increasing his chances of being selected for the England squad in Euro 2024.

West Ham United are one of a host of sides who are interested in Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that he is keeping an eye on the Hammers in this race, with David Moyes' side pushing to secure his signature.

It's been a tricky few years for Phillips after making a £45m switch from Leeds United to Man City back in 2022. The England international has found regular minutes hard to come by and is having to compete with Spanish midfielder Rodri for a role in the starting XI. As a result, a departure in January is looking increasingly likely.

West Ham are one of the teams who are now in the race, and with Euro 2024 fast approaching, Phillips will have to ensure he gets his next move right in order to ensure that Gareth Southgate invites him on the plane to Germany for the tournament. The Hammers could offer him the platform to express himself and game time is likely to be more regular than what he's currently receiving.

Phillips attracting plenty of interest

As per MailOnline, West Ham have now turned their attention to the signing of Phillips after Arsenal rejected their approach to bring Emile Smith Rowe to the London Stadium on loan for the remainder of the season. Guardiola's charges are said to be demanding a whopping £7m fee to allow Phillips to depart on a temporary transfer, and it's no surprise with it being such a competitive race to secure his signature.

Kalvin Phillips - stats compared to midfielders in Europe's big five leagues & UCL/UEL Statistic Per 90 Percentile Shots total 1.99 92 Passes attempted 86.68 99 Pass completion rate 92.3% 99 Clearances 1.99 89 Aerial duels won 1.66 82 All stats according to FBref, correct as of 22/01/2024

It's understood that Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Juventus, and Everton are also among the clubs to have considered a move to sign the former Leeds man in recent weeks. However, the hefty loan fee demanded by Man City could be a major deterrent for some, especially the likes of Everton whose financial troubles are well-documented.

It will be interesting to see whether the Hammers pull the trigger on this deal. Moyes and his recruitment team already brought James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez to the club in the summer transfer window to help plug the gap left by Declan Rice, who moved to north London outfit Arsenal. The addition of another midfielder might not seem like an immediate priority, but the Hammers might be feeling that if a player of the quality of Phillips becomes available, it would be silly not to make a move

Fabrizio Romano - Keep an eye on West Ham in Phillips race

Romano has suggested that staying in England is the most likely solution for Phillips in the January transfer window, with West Ham pushing on a daily basis to make a deal happen. The Italian journalist adds that the race is still open, so it is a saga that could go on until the final days. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"I still think that England is the most likely solution for Phillips, but nothing is done yet. So it's important to say the race is still open and he is one of the big names on the market. So we have to keep an eye on him till the end. I will keep an eye especially on West Ham, because from what I'm hearing, they are really pushing on a daily basis to make it happen. They are in constant contact with Manchester City. They also spoke to the player."

West Ham could now target striker

With Michail Antonio struggling with injuries this season leading to Jarrod Bowen playing in an unfamiliar centre-forward role, the striker position has become a bit of a problem area for Moyes. The Hammers could now be in the market for a new number nine as they look to take advantage of an impressive start to the season.

As per The Athletic, Chelsea could allow Armando Broja to depart in the January transfer window. The report claims there is interest from several clubs, including West Ham, but they could face competition from the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham. However, the west London outfit have slapped a £50m price tag on his head, which could become a deterrent for the Hammers.