West Ham United fans have seen plenty of managers linked to their club, with Julen Lopetegui's poor run of form as boss seeing them slide down the Premier League table - and a surprise name has reportedly been added to their shortlist in former Denmark gaffer Kasper Hjulmand, given his exploits for his country on the international scene.

A 3-1 loss at Leicester City handed Lopetegui his eighth loss in 16 games for the Hammers, and gifted the Foxes just a third league win of the campaign - with the east London outfit sitting 14th in the standings. It's been enough to provoke outrage amongst the supporters, and that could see a new boss named in the coming weeks if results don't turn around.

Hjulmand a 'Surprise Contender' For West Ham Role

The Danish boss has been out of a job for the entire of the season

A report from The Sun on Tuesday saw Edin Terzic, Sergio Conceicao and Graham Potter touted for the Hammers role, with Lopetegui fighting to save his life in east London - and options are being weighed up if results don't improve immediately.

And to further that, talkSPORT claimed on Thursday that sporting director Tim Steidten is understood to be pushing for a change in manager - but despite already wanting the trio, it's believed that former Denmark coach Hjulmand is also in the frame as a 'surprise contender' for the London Stadium role.

Hjulmand, 52, had managed throughout the Danish leagues, alongside a spell at Bundesliga outfit Mainz in the 2014-15 season - but it was his time with Denmark that brought him to continental attention, where the Scandinavian outfit reached the EURO 2020 semi-finals, leading to him being called 'incredible', before being beaten by England at Wembley Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kasper Hjulmand won 32 of his 54 games in charge of Denmark.

Hjulmand doesn't have a lot of managerial prowess in major leagues, but his approach on the international stage may just be enough for West Ham to consider him in the role, especially with no compensation to pay, having resigned as Denmark coach in the summer amid their 2-0 defeat to hosts Germany at EURO 2024 in the round of 16.

The Hammers have slid down the table with two losses in the space of a few days, but it's the manner of defeats which will be leaving fans wary over their immediate Premier League future - which is something that Hjulmand could fix if he takes the job.

