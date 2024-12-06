West Ham United are keen on Brentford manager Thomas Frank as a potential successor to the under pressure Julen Lopetegui, although the Dane has a £9 million buyout clause in his contract, according to the Telegraph.

The Hammers have endured a miserable start to the new season, accumulating just 15 points from their opening 14 Premier League matches, a return that sees them sat 14th in the table. As a result of this poor form, Lopetegui is said to be fighting for his job at the London Stadium, and will be given Monday night's home clash with Wolves as a last chance saloon.

With this suggesting that the Spaniard's fate is already somewhat pre-determined, West Ham have already begun succession planning, and are exploring the possibility of handing a replacement a six-month deal until the end of the current campaign. Frank has been identified as a candidate, although the Bees' boss has a hefty buy-out clause, and may not be willing to accept a short-term contract in East London.

West Ham Interested in Hiring Frank

It could be difficult to pry him away from Brentford

Appointed as Brentford head coach in October 2018, Frank has overseen a remarkable upward trajectory for the West London club, winning promotion to the top flight in 2021. He's since established the data-driven outfit as a secure Premier League side, and currently has them sat in eleventh, with Jurgen Klopp describing Frank's team's football as 'incredible'.

Praised for achieving this despite having less substantial financial resources than most of the rest of the league, Frank was said to be in the running to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United in October.

Brentford may be set to face more interest in their prized coaching asset, with the Telegraph reporting that West Ham are eyeing him as a potential replacement for Lopetegui. It's understood that the Irons are only interested in appointing a new manager on a short-term deal until the end of the season, which may deter Frank from accepting the role.

As well as this, West Ham would have to fork out £9 million just to land Frank, whose stock in the game would probably prevent him from snapping at such a short-term opportunity.

Frank's Record as Brentford Manager Matches Managed 291 Wins 126 Draws 65 Losses 100 Win Percentage 43.29%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 06/12/2024