Highlights West Ham United are keen to sign Liverpool defender Joe Gomez in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

The Irons have a battle on their hands to convince the Englishman, who wants to remain at Anfield under Arne Slot.

Reports this week said Liverpool were ready to offer Gomez in an exchange deal for Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon.

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window, according to Claret and Hugh.

The Liverpool and England defender has impressed the Spanish boss, but the East London club face competition for the 27-year-old's services from Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich.

That said, a move to either side has been cast into doubt, with reports suggesting that after recent interest from Newcastle United came to nothing, Gomez has his heart set on earning a place under the Reds' new boss, Arne Slot.

Hammers Interested in Gomez

He would add quality to Lopetegui's backline

West Ham United are said to be 'casting an eye' over Liverpool’s versatile defender, Joe Gomez, as the transfer window rolls towards its final weeks. With the curtain coming down on August 30th, Lopetegui's side are eager to add to their defensive ranks with the experienced Englishman.

That said, Gomez has also been admired by new Bayern Munich boss, Vincent Kompany. However, earlier in June, GIVEMESPORT relayed that Liverpool had little intent to sell Gomez. It was noted that the Reds handed Gomez a five-year deal in 2022 to tie him to Anfield until 2027. It is believed they see him as a hugely important player under new boss Arne Slot. For Bayern, it seems they are also interested in Chelsea's Levi Colwill, and thus, could move for him instead of Gomez.

Initially a centre-back, Gomez - described as "exceptional" by Jurgen Klopp - is also able play on either flank as a full-back. He has made 224 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, lifting Premier League and Champions League titles among a host of other domestic honours.

Joe Gomez's versatility in 2023-24 Position Appearances Centre-back 5 Left-back 19 Right-back 25 Defensive midfield 2

West Ham Facing a Losing Battle With Gomez

The club is also targeting Logan Costa and Oumar Solet

Despite his contenders within the Liverpool lineup at the back including Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, Gomez is happy on Merseyside. His stance was reiterated recently with business with Newcastle coming to light. Reports in the Mirror had suggested he might be used in an exchange deal to convince the Magpies to part ways with his fellow England international Anthony Gordon.

Gomez joined Liverpool from Charlton in 2015, and still has three years left on his current deal. The Times reported that Gomez is focused on becoming a key asset for new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, and it's said that the pair have already held talks. Gomez will be hoping to get minutes under his belt when Liverpool conclude their preseason schedule against Sevilla at Anfield on Sunday.

West Ham have already agreed a deal with Nice for Jean-Clair Todibo, but with the player hoping to join Juventus instead they could be forced to go back to the drawing board to strengthen at the back.

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed on Monday that the club is looking at Oumar Solet and Logan Costa as alternatives.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 05-08-24.