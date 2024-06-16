Highlights West Ham are keen on Juventus forward Matias Soule after his impressive Serie A season.

No team has made a formal bid yet for Soule as he is targeted by multiple clubs.

Soule dreams of playing in the Premier League after rejecting a move to the Saudi Pro League.

West Ham United are interested in signing Juventus forward Matias Soule this summer as they face competition from multiple clubs, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old had an impressive year in Serie A after joining Frosinone on loan, scoring 11 goals and assisting three in 36 games for the Italian side.

According to Romano, the Argentinian is now attracting 'concrete interest' from West Ham and other clubs, but no formal bid has been presented to Juventus yet.

A Juventus academy graduate, Soule joined the club in 2020 and rapidly progressed through the youth ranks, making his Serie A debut in November 2021.

Regarded as one of the finest young attacking talents in Serie A, Soule played a breakthrough season at Frosinone and was their leading top scorer in the league.

The 21-year-old, who was described as 'terrific', could form a dangerous front three with Mohamed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen next season, as West Ham are keen to add a right-sided attacker ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season in London.

Romano: 'Open Race' for Matias Soule

West Ham one of many clubs interested in forward

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, suggests it is still 'an open race' for Soule as no club has advanced in negotiations with Juventus yet:

"Matias Soule is attracting concrete interest from West Ham and others but no formal bid yet, so Soule could be one to watch in terms of exits. "Juventus want around €40 million (£34m) to let Soule leave the club, so it won't be an easy negotiation between clubs but for sure there's lot of interest around Europe, including at least 4-5 clubs from abroad. "It's an open race, but West Ham are keen."

Speaking to the media earlier this year, Soule admitted he wants to come to the Premier League in the future, saying it is his favourite league and it 'would be a dream to play there.'

The 21-year-old - who Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig said scored a Lionel Messi-like goal previously - was targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs in January, but he rejected a move to Al-Ittihad earlier this season saying ‘there was no chance of me going there’.

Matias Soule's Stats 2023-24 Appearances Goals Assists Serie A 36 11 3 Coppa Italia 3 0 0

West Ham Also Interested in Juan Miranda

Out of contract Betis defender could join on a free transfer

West Ham are interested in signing out-of-contract Real Betis defender Juan Miranda this summer, GMS sources have revealed.

The Hammers face competition from several Premier League sides for the 24-year-old, who is now poised for a summer move after his contract expiry.

Miranda, who was close to joining Milan in January, spent the last three seasons at Betis, where he progressed to become a first-team player for the Spanish side.

The left-back is a graduate of Barcelona’s La Masia academy – he made his debut for the Catalan side in 2018.

Juan Miranda's LaLiga Stats 2023-24 Appearances 25 Goals + Assists 2 Progressive Passes Per 90mins 5.04 Clearances Per 90mins 2.97 Aerials Won Per 90mins 1.22

Statistics courtesy of FBREF and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-06-24.