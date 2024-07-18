Highlights West Ham are interested in Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth.

The 28-year-old forward could return to the Premier League this summer.

Last season, Sorloth was La Liga's second top goalscorer.

West Ham United are keeping an eye on Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth as they continue their search for a new central striker, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Keen to sign a proven goalscorer, West Ham will be looking to take the scoring load off Jarrod Bowen’s shoulders next season under new boss Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers have been linked with several names to bolster their attack in recent weeks, including Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Lille’s Jonathan David.

According to Sheth, Sorloth’s name has also emerged on the list ‘in the past 24 to 48 hours’ as the ex-Crystal Palace man could be offered another chance in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old struggled during his stint at Selhurst Park and did not manage to get on the scoresheet in 16 league appearances.

After joining Palace in January 2018, Sorloth went out on loan to Gent and Trabzonspor, before eventually sealing a move in 2020 to RB Leipzig.

Sorloth Linked with Premier League Return

After shining for Villarreal

Sheth, speaking to GMS on Thursday, suggested that Sorloth might have ‘unfinished business’ in the Premier League after struggling for goals at Crystal Palace:

“Another name that's emerged in the past 24 to 48 hours is the Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth, who Premier League fans and Crystal Palace fans will remember, maybe not so fondly. “He did come to Crystal Palace, but it didn't work out for him at all. However, he's since gone back into European football and performed quite well, and he's become a player that's, you know, improved and maybe has unfinished business in the Premier League potentially. “Would he want to go back to the Premier League, where it didn't work out for him before, and prove a few people wrong? West Ham United are keeping an eye on his situation.”

The 28-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season at Villarreal, scoring 23 goals and registering six assists in 34 appearances in La Liga.

Sorloth finished the season as the league’s second top goalscorer, only a single goal behind Girona’s Artem Dovbyk, who netted 24.

The Norway international was finally able to replicate his incredible run in Turkey in the 2019/20 season, where he finished with 24 goals and nine assists and earned himself a move to RB Leipzig shortly after.

Alexander Sorloth Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal La Liga 34 23 6 108 Europa League 6 3 0 137 Copa del Rey 1 0 0 –

Sorloth could become West Ham’s fourth summer signing – the Hammers have already confirmed deals for goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, defender Max Kilman, and winger Luis Guilherme.

West Ham are now also eyeing another centre-back to play alongside Kilman, as Nice accepted their improved bid for Jean-Clair Todibo earlier this week.

West Ham Consider Calvert-Lewin

Likely to depart Goodison Park

West Ham have ‘looked at’ signing Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old is being monitored by several Premier League sides this summer as he approaches the final 12 months of his current deal with the Toffees.

Calvert-Lewin has reportedly rejected Everton’s proposal to extend his stay at Goodison Park as he eyes a fresh challenge in the English top flight.

Valued at around £30m by the Merseysiders, the centre-forward has also appeared on the radar of Manchester United and Newcastle in recent weeks.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-07-24.