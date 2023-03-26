West Ham United's board have left it too late to sack manager David Moyes, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are in the midst of a cutthroat relegation at the bottom of the Premier League, but Brown believes West Ham's form in Europe has given Moyes a lifeline.

West Ham United manager news - David Moyes

With just 12 matches of the season left to play, West Ham sit on the brink of an unwanted return to the second tier of English football.

Boasting just two wins from their last 10 outings, the Hammers are displaying the form of relegation candidates (Flashscore).

In a similar position to West Ham, London rivals Crystal Palace decided last week they would cut ties with struggling manager Patrick Vieira, in an attempt to salvage the club from the drop.

Palace turned to ex-boss Roy Hodgson in a desperate attempt to retain their top-flight status, appointing the 75-year-old on a deal until the end of the season (Sky Sports).

While there had been rumours circulating earlier this year that Moyes' spell with West Ham could be coming towards an end, the Scottish manager has been able to cling to his position.

It's a decision that so far doesn't look like it's paid off for the West Ham hierarchy, as the east Londoners currently occupy one of the three relegation spots.

What has Paul Brown said about Moyes' West Ham future?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown hinted that West Ham have left it too late to sack Moyes, while also indicating the club's European endeavours have saved him from being axed.

On the 59-year-old, Brown said: "I honestly can't see West Ham making a change now. I think it's gone too far.

"I think it may be too late for them to bite the bullet and get rid of David Moyes. He's kind of clouded by the fact that they're on this historic run in Europe again and getting to the final of that competition or even potentially winning it would be such a huge thing for the club.

"You do have to weigh that against just how bad they've been for the last 12 months in the Premier League. I'm sure that's factored into the thinking of the board.”

What's up next for West Ham in the Premier League and Europe?

As Brown alludes to, West Ham have once again progressed into the quarter-final of a European competition.

This time the Hammers, who are competing in the Europa Conference League, will face Belgian side Gent in the last eight.

There is a very real chance that West Ham could be competing in Europe again next season, should they win the Conference League, while also playing in the Championship too.

Crucial clashes against Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Fulham, Arsenal and Southampton punctuate what is a vital April for the Hammers, as their Premier League status hangs in the balance.