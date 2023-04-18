West Ham United manager David Moyes is 'unlikely' to stay at the London Stadium long term, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 59-year-old has come under severe pressure this season due to the Hammers being embroiled in a fight to maintain their Premier League status.

West Ham United latest news - David Moyes

Following a disappointing run of results, West Ham look to be returning to something resembling their best, having taken a 1-0 victory over Fulham and an impressive comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Arsenal last weekend, as per Sky Sports.

Coupled with other sides in the bottom half dropping points in the last two weeks, the Hammers now sit 15th in the table and look to be within touching distance of securing their place in the top flight for next season.

Nevertheless, speculation remains over boss Moyes and whether he will be in the dugout at the London Stadium much longer, with The Times reporting last week that “West Ham are expected to part company with David Moyes even if the Scot keeps his struggling side in the top flight and wins the Europa Conference League”.

Last month, The Mirror claimed that Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick had been earmarked as a potential successor to Moyes in east London. At the same time, several other names have been linked to the job recently, such as Arne Slot, Brendan Rodgers and Rafael Benitez.

What has Dean Jones said about David Moyes?

Journalist Jones thinks that even if Moyes is to depart at the end of the season, West Ham were vindicated to keep him in the dugout as they near Premier League safety.

Jones told GMS: "I think it's still unlikely he stays long-term, but this does actually show why West Ham stuck with him. They were convinced that they wouldn't go down with him."

Will David Moyes still be West Ham manager come the start of 2023/24?

Right now, it is difficult to say as there is still the possibility that West Ham could drop a result or two and get sucked back into the relegation mire, signifying that seeing this season out and avoiding relegation will be a bigger priority for the Hammers' hierarchy than thinking about appointing a new manager.

Incredibly, the Hammers could end the season in historic fashion if they win the Europa Conference League. West Ham take on KAA Gent in the quarter-final second leg at the London Stadium on Thursday, with the tie poised delicately at 1-1.

Should they see off the Belgians, they would face a semi-final tie against one of AZ Alkmaar or Anderlecht, potentially paving the way for them to win their first major European trophy since 1965.

Regardless of what the future may hold for Moyes, he could still end this campaign in the West Ham history books and become an unlikely hero following a bruising 2022/23 campaign.