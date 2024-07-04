Highlights Kurt Zouma's future at West Ham has been brought into question.

Doubts over the futures of Zouma and Nayef Aguerd could see West Ham sign two centre-backs.

Lopetegui has agreed a deal to sign Max Kilman from Wolves on Thursday.

West Ham United skipper Kurt Zouma has entered the final year of his contract at his Premier League employers and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, all while talking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that there have been a ‘few whispers’ over the Frenchman’s future.

Heading into a post-David Moyes era under Julen Lopetegui, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers custodian will be hoping to kick-start his tenure on the front foot, but whether Zouma, a one-time Champions League winner with Chelsea, is part of those plans remains to be seen.

West Ham United Latest: Kurt Zouma

Club ready to listen to offers for Frenchman

Lyon-born Zouma joined the Hammers from Chelsea in the summer of 2021 for around the £30 million mark, and has gone on to make in excess of a century of appearances - 103 to be precise - all while becoming a key figure in the east of the capital.

The 11-cap France international was pivotal to their 2022/23 Europa Conference League triumph in Prague, while his influence in the dressing room has been equally important. In fact, following the exit of Declan Rice, the 29-year-old took over the captain’s armband.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zouma has racked up 405 senior club appearances across his career - scoring 23 goals and assisting on 10 occasions in that time frame.

However, Zouma’s physical state has somewhat deteriorated and given that a) he missed 12 games for his side in 2022/23 through injury, via Transfermarkt, and b) he’s not getting younger, it may mean it’s time to part ways with him, especially with his contract expiring in the summer of 2025.

Per talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, as part of a busy summer period at West Ham, Lopetegui and Co are more than prepared to listen to offers for captain Zouma, also one of the club’s highest-earning assets, with him earning a whopping £125,000-per-week.

Sheth: ‘Few Whispers’ Emerging Over Zouma’s Future

Future of Nayef Aguerd in the balance too

On West Ham’s current state of play surrounding Zouma’s future, the Sky Sports reporter revealed that, alongside worries over Nayef Aguerd’s next decision, there have been a ‘few whispers’ over what lies ahead for the former Stoke City man.

Sheth also suggested that should either centre-back depart the London Stadium this summer, the club themselves would be keen to recruit a replacement before the transfer window shuts. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“There are doubts also over Nayef Aguerd’s future, amid big interest from Saudi Arabia and a few whispers about Kurt Zouma’s future as well. Now, if one or two of those players were to leave, they would want to recruit yet another centre-back. They’ve cast their net far and wide on this one.”

West Ham ‘Hope to Agree’ Kilman Signing Soon

Wolves defender to cost £40m

A potential replacement for either Aguerd or Zouma could be Wolves’ Maximilian Kilman, with Lopetegui remaining determined to seal a reunion with his former defender, GMS sources have revealed. The Spanish tactician, during his time at Wolves, oversaw 24 of Kilman’s outings - and has now earmarked him as his new employers’ primary centre-back target, especially with a layer of uncertainty in that department.

Kilman, Zouma, Aguerd - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Kilman Zouma Aguerd Minutes 3,420 2,841 1,859 Goals/Assists 2/0 3/0 1/0 Pass success rate (%) 86.3 83.9 80.5 Tackles per game 1.2 0.7 1.2 Interceptions per game 1 0.9 0.8 Clearances per game 4.7 4.8 3.8 Overall rating 6.71 6.52 6.42

In June, West Ham’s £25 million-worth attempt to test Wolves’ resolve was swiftly snubbed by the latter, but the former are not giving up on their pursuit. Per The Guardian, Lopetegui had been contemplating whether to return to the negotiating table with an improved offer, especially on the back of Angelo Ogbonna departing on a free transfer.

Sheth has now revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that a West Ham bid - in the region of £40 million - has been accepted by Wolves, marking the club's third transfer of the summer after Wes Foderingham and Luis Guilherme.

