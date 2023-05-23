West Ham United could be set for a busy summer as there is an 'outside chance' of boss David Moyes leaving the London Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have ensured that they will be in the Premier League next season, while they are also preparing to take on Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final in June.

West Ham latest news - David Moyes

According to Football Insider, Moyes is planning to quit West Ham after the season reaches its climax despite having another year remaining on his contract.

The report suggests the Scotsman wants the Europa Conference League final to be his swansong, irrespective of the result, as he looks to end the Hammers' 43-year wait for a major trophy.

Moyes admitted that he was at risk of the sack last month, after West Ham were consigned to a 5-1 defeat by Newcastle United on home soil.

Respected journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Fulham chief Marco Silva could be of interest to the east Londoners if a managerial change is made.

Moyes, who is on a contract worth £5million-per-year, is currently enjoying his second spell in the West Ham dugout.

What has Paul Brown said about Moyes?

Brown has refused to rule out the possibility of West Ham looking to attract a new manager to the London Stadium in the coming weeks.

The journalist believes Hammers co-owner David Sullivan could assess his options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign getting underway.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "There is an outside chance that West Ham will make a change in the managerial department this summer. It's kind of a wait and see situation.

"But I think, if they find the right man and the relationship is a good one, there's no reason why it can't work."

Should West Ham and Moyes part ways?

Transfermarkt statistics show that Moyes has led West Ham to 80 wins from 175 matches during his second spell at the helm.

It is a stark improvement when compared to the 60-year-old's first stint in the job, when he only registered nine victories from 31 fixtures.

Although this season has been a struggle for West Ham domestically, with them flirting with relegation, Moyes had led the capital club to top seven finishes in both of the last two campaigns.

That, along with leading the Hammers to their first major European final in 47 years, should not be overlooked.

As a result, Moyes deserves to still be in charge of West Ham by the time the 2023/24 season gets underway in August.