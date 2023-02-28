A West Ham United star could return to action wearing a protective mask, it has been claimed.

West Ham United star Lukasz Fabianski's eye problem 'doesn't look to be too serious' after he was forced off during the win over Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium last weekend, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GiveMeSport.

A Danny Ings brace, along with goals from Declan Rice and Michail Antonio, secured a valuable three points for David Moyes' side, but it came at a cost.

West Ham injury news - Lukasz Fabianski

According to Football.London, Fabianski has been ruled out of West Ham's FA Cup fifth round tie with Manchester United on Wednesday.

The report, which includes quotes from Moyes, suggests the goalkeeper has suffered fractured cheekbone and eye socket, meaning he may have to undergo surgery.

Fabianski sustained the issue when he received a knee to the head from Nottingham Forest central defender Felipe when collecting a loose ball during the second half of the Premier League clash.

The 37-year-old, who entered the final six months of his £65,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, was replaced by Alphonse Areola after undergoing lengthy treatment.

Fabianski has been on West Ham's books since completing a £7million switch from Swansea City during the summer of 2018.

What has Ben Dinnery said about Fabianski?

Dinnery believes Fabianski's eye issue is not particularly serious and, although he will miss the trip to Manchester United, he could return to contention quickly.

The injury news journalist feels there is a possibility that the former Poland international could play in a protective mask if Moyes is desperate to have him back between the sticks.

Dinnery told GiveMeSport: "It was obviously a blow to the left eye, so that would be very painful. You would have been hoping there is nothing structurally wrong other than that impact to the face and that black eye.

"That's one that should, all being well, heal quite nicely. If there are any worries or concerns, there's a possibility of him wearing a protective mask just to cover that area. But, from those initial evaluations and from what we've seen, it doesn't look to be too serious."

How has Fabianski performed this season?

Sofascore data shows Fabianski has made 69 saves since the Premier League campaign got underway, while he has also kept four clean sheets along the way.

The former Arsenal shot-stopper has made 25 appearances this season and only missed 82 minutes of top flight action.

With that being the case, it is clear that Fabianski has remained Moyes' first-choice option between the sticks despite forking out £7.75million in order to make Areola's loan move from Paris Saint-Germain permanent last summer.

WhoScored have handed the Pole an average match rating of 6.70 for his Premier League performances this term, a figure which is only surpassed by six West Ham teammates.

Moyes will be desperate for Fabianski, who has made 164 appearances in a Hammers shirt, to make a speedy recovery.

