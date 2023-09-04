West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus is 'easily a top-six player' and technical director Tim Steidten deserves plenty of credit at the London Stadium for a key reason, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having pocketed £105million by selling captain Declan Rice to cross-capital rivals Arsenal during the summer window, the Hammers were not afraid to splash the cash before last Friday's deadline.

West Ham latest news - Mohammed Kudus

According to Sky Sports, West Ham forked out £38million as they won the race to sign Kudus from Ajax just a matter of days before last Friday's 11pm cut-off point.

The report suggests an unnamed Premier League side attempted to hijack the Hammers' move for the Ghana international, who has already scored four goals during the early stages of the new season, but he insisted on heading to east London despite the late bid.

It is understood that Kudus penned a five-year contract worth £90,000-per-week when his arrival at West Ham was sealed, while he came off the bench during the final stages of his new employers' 2-1 win over Luton Town last week.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the attacking midfielder could go on to become one of the best signings of Moyes' spell in the London Stadium dugout as he has the potential to be 'the next big thing'.

West Ham pounced after Brighton & Hove Albion reached an agreement in principle worth close to £35million last month, only for a move to the Amex Stadium not to come to fruition.

Arsenal had also been among Kudus' admirers since he rejected a one-year contract extension in April and made Ajax aware of his intention to embark on a fresh challenge.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Kudus?

Bridge believes West Ham have been shrewd when it comes to making the most of Rice's departure, with Kudus being a particularly eye-catching acquisition.

The Sky Sports reporter feels technical director Steidten should be getting the plaudits after turning the Hammers' transfer window around and silencing critics amid rumours emerged of a rift with Moyes.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I have to give huge credit to West Ham United because I think they've spent the Declan Rice money superbly. I think Kudus is a top player and easily a top-six player, so I've got to give credit to Tim Steidten.

"Four weeks before the deadline, there were newspaper reports about David Moyes and Steidten not getting on, and Steidten not being happy since joining because of not getting the opportunity to get the players he wants. It looks like the complete opposite now.

"You've got to work with your manager. I'm sure David Moyes was the one that wanted James Ward-Prowse, which was a no-brainer. I take my hat off to West Ham. I really, really do, and it comes after there were some murmurings about Moyes' future during the summer."

What next for West Ham?

West Ham have started the season in impressive form, going into the international break unbeaten thanks to three consecutive wins over Chelsea, Brighton and Luton coming after an opening day draw with Bournemouth.

Only three sides have found the back of the net more often than the Hammers since the Premier League campaign got up-and-running, but the daunting task of facing reigning champions Manchester City is next on the agenda.

Fresh from being crowned last term's Europa Conference League winners, West Ham have also been drawn with Olympiacos, Freiburg and Backa Topola in the Europa League group stage.

Having spent close to £120million during the summer window, according to Transfermarkt, Moyes will be eyeing another extensive run in a continental competition.