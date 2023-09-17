Highlights West Ham United boss David Moyes has been warned that he would be taking a risk if he chooses to deploy Maxwel Cornet in the left wing-back position.

The 26-year-old was used in a similar role as the Ivory Coast overcame Lesotho in a Africa Cup of Nations qualifier during the international break.

Cornet has struggled to make an impact since heading to east London in a £17.5million deal.

West Ham United boss David Moyes would be making a 'risky' move if he opts to deploy Maxwel Cornet in a left wing-back role at the London Stadium for a key reason, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having spent in the region of £120million on fresh faces during the summer transfer window, the Hammers have made a promising start to the season, but Cornet has been struggling for game time.

West Ham latest news - Maxwel Cornet

It looked like Cornet could be heading out of West Ham during the final hours of the summer transfer window as, according to MailOnline, Everton opened talks over a deal which would have seen him head to Goodison Park on loan for the remainder of the season.

Making the temporary switch to Merseyside would have also allowed the Ivory Coast international to reunite with Sean Dyche, who he scored seven goals under at Burnley, but the move failed to come to fruition and he has remained in east London.

Cornet has struggled to settle at West Ham, who triggered the £17.5million release clause written into his Burnley contract to offer him a quickfire route back into the Premier League following the Clarets' relegation during the 2021/22 season.

The 26-year-old had been restricted to just one minute of action heading into Saturday's clash with reigning champions Manchester City, which came in the form of a late substitute appearance during the Hammers' opening day draw against Bournemouth, since the campaign got underway last month.

Despite usually being deployed out wide in the attacking third, Cornet was selected at left wing-back as the Ivory Coast overcame Lesotho in a Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last weekend.

Maxwel Cornet's career by numbers Appearances Goals Assists Lyon 252 51 29 Burnley 28 9 2 Metz 27 1 0 West Ham United 22 0 5 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

What has Paul Brown said about Cornet?

Brown would be shocked if Moyes also looked to use Cornet as a left wing-back as - having spent significant sums on the likes of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse - the system would not suit the players currently at the Scottish tactician's disposal.

The respected journalist also feels that the ex-Lyon man would struggle to shine in the position when coming up against Premier League attackers, meaning it would be a major risk from West Ham's point of view.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I would be surprised to see Cornet playing as a left wing-back for West Ham. They don't often play with wing-backs at the moment and, because they've signed a lot of very good midfielders, I think it would be difficult to play that way. I'm not really sure that Cornet is cut out for that in the Premier League, and it's not something that Moyes has tried yet. I guess Moyes would have looked at it and wondered whether that is an option, but he doesn't look like someone who, naturally, would feel comfortable playing that way. I think he might get found out in the Premier League if he is tried out there, so it could be a little bit risky. He feels more like an impact player off the bench for West Ham, at best. He has the talent and is a scorer of spectacular goals - he did that quite often for Burnley - but he's never really shown the kind of form for West Ham where you would say he deserves a run in the team from the start of the game. I think he is more likely to be used as an impact sub."

How much did Cornet cost West Ham per goal contribution last season?

Cornet penned a £65,000-per-week contract when he joined West Ham, according to Capology, meaning he pocketed £3.38million over the course of his first 12 months at the London Stadium.

But, having found the back of the net 61 times ahead of his move to the capital, the wide-man struggled to make a serious impact in his new surroundings.

In fact, Cornet is still waiting to celebrate his first West Ham goal, while he registered five assists as he played a pivotal role during the early stages of the club's run to Europa Conference League glory.

When combining his transfer fee and salary, each goal contribution came at a cost of £4.176million as he was restricted to just 620 minutes of action during the 2022/23 campaign.

Cornet has since conceded that last season was a 'frustrating' period in his career as he was forced to contend with injury setbacks and not being among the first names on the team-sheet.

Will West Ham sell Cornet in January?

Moyes has presented Cornet with even more competition for the left-wing berth as Mohammed Kudus joined in a £38million deal, according to Sky Sports, from Ajax during the final days of the summer transfer window.

The Ghanaian made his Hammers debut in the 2-1 victory over Luton Town just before the international break, having already got his name on the scoresheet four times this season.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kudus is 'easily a top-six player', highlighting that Cornet may find it difficult to secure regular action.

Cornet, who boasts 41 Premier League appearances, could be deemed surplus to requirements by Moyes ahead of the January transfer window opening for business.