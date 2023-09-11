Highlights West Ham United are increasingly unlikely to offer Jesse Lingard a contract in the coming days despite him currently being available as a free agent.

The creative midfielder has been without a club since his £200,000-per-week Nottingham Forest contract expired during the summer.

Lingard has gained interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers and overseas clubs while he has been training with West Ham.

West Ham United are unlikely to hand Jesse Lingard a London Stadium contract within the coming days for a key reason, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Hammers spent close to £120million during the summer transfer window, as boss David Moyes looks to build on last season's Europa Conference League triumph, they have been mulling over whether to offer Lingard a route back into the Premier League.

West Ham transfer news - Jesse Lingard

According to Sky Sports, West Ham are facing competition from domestic rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers as Lingard looks to revive his career after becoming a free agent during the summer.

The report suggests the creative midfielder, who has been without a club since his £200,000-per-week Nottingham Forest contract expired at the end of June, is edging closer to reaching a resolution over his future after also featuring in a behind-closed-doors friendly for the east Londoners last week.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham handing Lingard a short-term contract cannot be ruled out, while the capital club are understood to have held initial talks with his representatives after he has impressed during training sessions at Rush Green.

Although the 30-year-old is keen to secure a second spell at the London Stadium, with a potential agreement expected to be heavily incentivised, further options have come to the fore.

That is because Turkish sides Galatasaray and Besiktas are showing interest while the Super Lig transfer window remains open until later this week, although Istanbul-based rivals Fenerbahce have ruled out launching a contract offer.

DC United boss Wayne Rooney failed in his attempts to seal a reunion with his former Manchester United teammate as Lingard was seeking a long-term deal, which the Major League Soccer franchise were unable to put on the table.

How Jesse Lingard performed in his first West Ham United spell Appearances 16 Goals 9 Assists 5 Yellow cards 3 Red cards 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

What has Paul Brown said about Lingard?

Brown has doubts over whether West Ham will be fearful of Wolves attempting to hijack a move for Lingard, but he is also unsure whether Moyes will green light a contract being put in front of the 32-cap England international.

The respected journalist feels the Hammers are unlikely to hand the midfielder a deal ahead of facing Manchester City this weekend as they would have already put their proposal forward if they were desperate to see him sign on the dotted line.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't think that interest from Wolves is going to make any difference to what West Ham do with Lingard. He's been training with them, trying to build his fitness up. He doesn't look like a player they particularly need right now. I think he's obviously looking for a new start somewhere. He did great things with them when he went there on loan, but that seems like quite a long time ago now for Jesse Lingard, and he has not shown very much since then. It may be that it's unlikely he gets a chance at West Ham. I think if they were going to offer him a contract, they probably would have done it by now. I don't think it looks like he's getting one anytime soon."

Why Kudus' arrival may end West Ham's Lingard talks

West Ham were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer window and among the recruits was Mohammed Kudus for a £38million fee, according to Sky Sports, from Ajax.

Moyes pounced after it initially looked like the Ghanaian was heading to Brighton & Hove Albion, thanks to an agreement in principle being reached with his then-employers, but a switch to the Amex Stadium failed to come to fruition.

Kudus has already racked up five goal contributions during the early stages of the new campaign, despite only being on the pitch for 270 minutes, and his arrival could result in West Ham feeling there is less need to recruit Lingard despite the Europa League group stage being on the horizon.

Statistics highlight that the Hammers' latest acquisition, who made 87 appearances in an Ajax shirt, is more potent in the final third of the pitch.

Mohammed Kudus and Jesse Lingard career averages per 90 minutes Mohammed Kudus Jesse Lingard Goals 0.45 0.27 Assists 0.14 0.13 Shots 2.84 2.17 Shots on target 1.02 0.88 Pass completion percentage 87.2 82.9 All statistics according to FBref

West Ham star gaining Premier League interest

West Ham could have a battle on their hands when it comes to holding onto Nayef Aguerd as, according to The Sun, Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring the centre-back ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table next summer.

The report suggests the Moroccan, who has been in east London since a £30million move from Ligue 1 side Rennes was rubber-stamped last year, is being closely watched by recruitment chiefs at Anfield as boss Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on a defensive rebuild.

Al-Ittihad also looked at recruiting Aguerd ahead of the Saudi Pro League's transfer window slamming shut last week, so he is clearly in demand after becoming a key member of Moyes' squad.

But West Ham are in a strong negotiating position as the 27-year-old still has four years remaining on his £64,000-per-week contract, meaning they will be under no pressure to sanction his exit if admirers come calling.

Aguerd has made three appearances during the early stages of the new season, chalking up a goal and picking up a red card along the way.