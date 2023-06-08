West Ham United boss David Moyes may have already enjoyed his final match in charge of the London Stadium outfit as a move to Celtic could be on the cards, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers ended their 43-year wait for a major trophy when they sealed a dramatic win over Italian side Fiorentina to clinch the Europa Conference League crown, but that could prove to be Moyes' swansong.

West Ham latest news - David Moyes

According to FootballTransfers, Moyes has been added to a shortlist of possible candidates to take over at Celtic ahead of next season.

The report suggests the Scotsman is joined by Graham Potter, Jesse Marsch and Brendan Rodgers in being targeted by the Glasgow giants, but he is firmly in West Ham's plans after bringing a lengthy trophy drought to an end.

Ahead of winning the Europa Conference League final in Prague, Moyes insisted he is keen to remain in charge of the Hammers.

However, respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT there is an 'outside chance' of the former Manchester United and Everton chief heading for the exit door.

Moyes, who is on a contract worth £5million-per-year, is currently enjoying his second spell in the West Ham dugout.

What has Dean Jones said about Moyes?

Jones has revealed that his contacts have been consistently telling him that Moyes' job at West Ham is not necessarily safe after an underwhelming Premier League campaign.

The journalist feels Ange Postecoglou's decision to leave Celtic, in favour of taking over at Tottenham Hotspur, could open the door for the Hammers' chief to head to his boyhood club.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Moyes has been walking on glass all season and his job is constantly under threat but, somehow, he's kept going.

"He has led West Ham into a European final, which they have won, so it looks like pretty safe ground now. But I'm still constantly told that he's not guaranteed to keep his job this summer.

"The Europa Conference League final could have been his final game as West Ham's manager. Obviously, it comes at a time when Celtic have lost their manager."

Should West Ham allow Moyes to leave if Celtic come calling?

Moyes has led West Ham to 81 victories over the course of his second spell in charge, according to Transfermarkt, but none were bigger than the 2-1 triumph over Fiorentina on Wednesday.

Jarrod Bowen's 90th minute winner allowed the 60-year-old to lift silverware for the first time since clinching the Community Shield with Manchester United in 2013.

Europa Conference League glory has resulted in Moyes going down in West Ham folklore despite averaging just 1.05 points-per-game in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign.

Overcoming Fiorentina means the east Londoners will return to the Europa League next term, entering the competition at the group stage and in pot one.

Moyes has enjoyed 1,051 matches in management and, after lifting a trophy earlier this week, West Ham should keep him at the helm.