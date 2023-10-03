Highlights West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen has improved his game ahead of potentially earning a recall to the England squad later this week.

The winger's bright start to the season has led to the Hammers looking to tie him down to a new contract amid interest from Liverpool.

Bowen's current deal, which allows him to pocket £80,000-per-week, has less than two years to run.

West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen is 'more ready to take a big leap forward' in his career after journalist Paul Brown has noticed a key development in the winger's game at the London Stadium.

The England international, who has been on the Hammers' books since sealing a £22million switch from Championship side Hull City in January 2020, has been pivotal in David Moyes' side making an encouraging start to the campaign.

West Ham have entered talks with Bowen's representatives over a new contract, according to Football Insider, after setting their sights on keeping him out of Liverpool's clutches.

The report suggests the 26-year-old - who got his name on the scoresheet 13 times last term and grabbed the all-important winner as the east Londoners ended their lengthy trophy drought by enjoying Europa Conference League glory in June - has attracted long-term interest from the Merseyside giants and they are mulling over whether to test the Hammers' resolve further down the line.

Bowen's early-season form will have resulted in Liverpool keeping a closer eye on his progress, with him taking his tally to five goals for the campaign when he prepared for Thursday's Europa League clash with German side Freiburg by finding the back of the net during the 2-0 win over Sheffield United last weekend.

But the capital club are at risk of seeing their talisman move onto pastures new in the near future as his current contract, which allows him to pocket £80,000-per-week, has less than two years to run and that could allow suitors to profit in the upcoming transfer windows.

It is understood that Bowen's representatives are holding out for their client to become one of the highest paid players at the London Stadium, with negotiations over a long-term agreement expected to be concluded in the next few months.

But with him yet to put pen-to-paper, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool will continue monitoring the situation as they eye a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Bowen has improved key part of his game - Paul Brown

Brown believes Bowen has become more reliable in the final third of the pitch, with confidence growing that he will find the back of the net every time he has a presentable opportunity.

The respected journalist feels the former Hereford United man is ready to take his game to the next level after showing significant signs of progress since heading into the Premier League.

When asked whether Bowen is enjoying his most productive period in claret and blue, Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"That's a hard one because he's played some pretty good football for West Ham for quite a long time now. The spell he had just before he got into the England team for the first time was pretty good. "Now he looks like someone who is more ready to take a big leap forward. I think he has shown that he doesn't need lots of chances in a game to be decisive. If something comes his way, you're pretty confident he is going to tuck it away. "You might get one chance in the game and, if it falls to him, I think most people would be expecting him to score. He has certainly improved in that way, I think."

Will Bowen be in the England squad?

Moyes certainly thinks that Bowen should be included in the England squad which is announced later this week as, according to the Evening Standard, the West Ham chief reacted to his goalscoring display against Sheffield United by claiming the wide-man is 'is as close now as he has ever been'.

His performance was described as 'sensational' as he put the newly-promoted Blades to the sword at the London Stadium, and his eye-catching outing was perfectly timed as Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate prepares to announce who will be in the running to face Italy and Australia in the upcoming international break.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is currently England's first-choice option on the right-hand side, having started seven of the last eight fixtures, but statistics highlight that Bowen has made a better start to the campaign.

Jarrod Bowen's average statistics per 90 minutes vs Bukayo Saka this season Jarrod Bowen Bukayo Saka Goals 0.71 0.59 Shots 3.14 2.35 Shots on target 1.43 1.03 Interceptions 0.71 0.29 Clearances 0.86 0.74 All statistics according to FBref

Thanks to the form Bowen is showing, he is surely on course to add to his four caps - with the last coming in June 2022 - when England clash with Italy in Euro 2024 qualification and face Australia in a friendly.

He has also earned the backing of West Ham teammate Vladimir Coufal, who has publicly admitted Bowen and James Ward-Prowse should be selected by Southgate.