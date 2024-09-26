West Ham United are reportedly leading the race to sign promising defender Richard King ahead of Premier League trio Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Brighton according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The highly sought-after centre-back who currently plays for Jamaican side Cavalier FC, has no shortage of suitors after impressing in the Jamaican Premier League and helping Cavalier FC win their third league title in their history last season.

West Ham, who splashed out close to £140million in this summer’s transfer window, seem to be showing no signs of stopping any time soon and are looking to continue capturing some of the most exciting talents around under Tim Steidten, and King has emerged as a potential new target for 2025.

He would join a host of top young talent at the club including18-year-old youngster Luis Guilherme, who penned a five-year deal at the London Stadium upon his arrival from Brazilian giants Palmeiras, while promising French midfielder Mohamadou Kante’s acquisition followed soon after before he returned to Paris FC on a season-long loan.

Hammers Eye Richard King

Among four Premier League clubs interested

According to Bailey, King is likely to be viewed as an investment for the future and a solid rotation option at West Ham after the club secured two marquee arrivals at centre-back this summer in Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo having allowed Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and Nayef Aguerd to move on.

Kilman, who arrived from Wolves on a seven-year deal, has so far played every single minute of the Premier League season under Julen Lopetegui and provided an assist in the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace - the team's only victory of the season so far in the division. Todibo, meanwhile, is yet to settle in at the London Stadium, having amassed just seven minutes of play in the top flight, with Konstantinos Mavropanos currently the preferred option for Lopetegui.

Comfortable with either foot, King would bring versatility to West Ham’s defence in the long term, as he can feature anywhere across the backline and can even step into a defensive midfield role when needed.

The 22-year-old already has 72 senior appearances for Cavalier FC to date, including 17 in the previous term, scoring five goals. He also has 18 senior caps for the Jamaica national team, where he is a teammate of West Ham star Michail Antonio.

Richard King Cavalier FC Stats (2023/24) Games (starts) 17 (16) Goals 1 Assists 1 Yellow cards 6 Minutes played 1,373

Lopetegui Given Hammers Ultimatum

Has three games to save his job

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui could soon see his job under threat if he does not turn things around quickly at the London Stadium, with GIVEMESPORT sources indicating that the Spanish tactician will be closely monitored in their next three games against Brentford, Ipswich, and Tottenham.

Sunday’s loss to Chelsea saw West Ham drop to 14th in the table, with four points from their opening five games, and handed Lopetegui the unwanted record of being the first Hammers boss in history to lose his first three home games at the start of the campaign.

On his return to English football, Lopetegui penned a reported two-year deal with an option for a third season at the London Stadium. The Spaniard had been without a club since departing Wolves in August last year.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-09-24.