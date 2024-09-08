West Ham United had a busy transfer window with no fewer than nine first-team signings in a huge window under Julen Lopetegui, which should see them quality for the top half this season after mass backing in the market - and they haven't stopped there with reports suggesting that they are in the market for breakthrough Swansea City starlet Azeem Abdulai.

The Irons have brought in an array of top talent this summer, and despite their tough start to the Premier League season on paper, they have got three points in the bag with an away win at Crystal Palace sandwiching home losses to Aston Villa and Manchester City. A slightly easier month will see the Hammers take on Brentford and Ipswich Town in the coming weeks, and they will be hoping that they can forge a top-half finish come the end of the campaign in what would be a solid first season under the Spaniard. But planning for the future, they reportedly could seal a deal for Abdulai, who has burst onto the scene at Swansea.

West Ham 'Lead Race' for Azeem Abdulai

The Swansea City youngster could find his way to the Premier League

The report from TEAMtalk states that West Ham are leading the race to sign the Swansea youngster after his impressive start to the season.

Bournemouth are also thought to be interested in the midfielder, who made his debut for the Welsh club two years ago - though last season saw him endure his breakthrough season in the first-team with 10 first-team appearances.

Abdulai has drawn comparisons to Jude Bellingham for his style of play, stature and physicality, and having already scored twice this season, his stock has risen even more.

Scouts from West Ham have been making regular checks on the midfielder, who see him as a potential 'star in the making', and though Swansea are aware of the growing interest in his services, the Scotland under-21 international only has two years left on his contract and a move could be made in the future.

West Ham Need to Focus on Youth Incomings

The Hammers have started changing their aging squad

West Ham massively bolstered their squad this summer with the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Niclas Fullkrug and Carlos Soler all coming into the club - but now there will be an impetus on securing young talents for the future.

Mohamadou Kante and Luis Guilherme - both 18 - have signed on at the London Stadium this summer, but the next youngest signing after that in their hauls under Lopetegui was 22-year-old Summerville - and that could signal the need for younger talent in the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Abdulai has four caps for Scotland's under-21 team.

West Ham do have quite an aging squad, with the likes of Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell, Michail Antonio, Danny Ings and Wes Foderingham all being well into their thirties - and that tide will ned to change with the quintet all unlikely to garner too much game time across the campaign.

Abdulai, born in Glasgow, featured for Celtic's youth teams until he turned 17 - and having momentarily continued his development at Leicester City, has been at Swansea since 2021. If he continues his strong form for the south Welsh outfit, West Ham could land themselves an international footballer should Steve Clarke and his Scotland setup see fit.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-07-24.