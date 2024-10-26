West Ham United, Aston Villa, and Brighton are reportedly leading the chase for Hammarby’s 18-year-old winger Bazoumana Toure, Aftonbladet has revealed.

The promising Ivorian starlet is said to be on the radar of several Premier League clubs, as well as top European sides, including Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid, with a possible pursuit expected in January.

Since joining the Swedish top flight from Ivorian club ASEC Mimosas in March, the 18-year-old has enjoyed a superb start, scoring seven goals and registering three assists in 20 appearances for Hammarby this season.

The versatile winger, renowned for his ‘blistering pace’, can operate on either flank but has primarily played on the left this term, amassing 1,498 minutes in the league so far.

Toure’s potential departure in 2025 could secure a substantial profit for Hammarby, who signed the exciting winger for just £370,000 earlier this year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Toure is Hammarby’s joint-second top scorer this season in the Allsvenskan, with seven goals in 20 appearances.

A graduate of the ASEC academy, the 18-year-old could soon follow in the footsteps of Premier League icons like Yaya Toure, Kolo Toure, and Salomon Kalou, all of whom came through the youth ranks at the Ivory Coast club.

Toure’s arrival at West Ham would mark another promising acquisition under Julen Lopetegui, who welcomed Palmeiras starlet Luis Guilherme in the summer.

The Brazilian has had limited opportunities so far, playing just four minutes in West Ham’s 4-1 win over Ipswich Town earlier this month.

The Hammers were one of the most active clubs in the summer transfer market, bringing in nine new signings to support Lopetegui in his first season in charge.

However, the investments have yet to bear fruit, as the club sits 15th in the Premier League with eight points from eight games.

Following a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham last week, Lopetegui’s side will look to return to winning ways when they host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Bazoumana Toure's Hammarby Stats (2024 Allsvenskan) Games 20 Starts 18 Goals 7 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 214 Minutes played 1,498

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-10-24.