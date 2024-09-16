Former West Ham United captain Kevin Nolan says he is ‘very surprised’ the club let James Ward-Prowse leave this summer, praising the versatile midfielder’s reliability and intelligence on the pitch following his full Nottingham Forest debut on Saturday.

The Hammers’ squad has undergone drastic changes since Julen Lopetegui took charge in July, with as many as nine players arriving, including midfielders Guido Rodríguez and Carlos Soler.

Significant spending saw West Ham offload several players to balance the books, as well as Ward-Prowse, who joined Forest on a season-long loan, with no option or obligation to buy.

The 29-year-old, who earns £115k-a-week, made 37 top-flight appearances for the Hammers last season, netting seven goals and registering seven assists, and made his debut in a Forest shirt last weekend in a stunning 1-0 victory against Liverpool at Anfield.

A superb second-half goal from substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi gave Forest their first win at Liverpool since 1969, extending their impressive run of form to start the campaign.

The City Ground outfit have picked up seven points from 12, and Saturday’s victory saw them climb up to seventh in the table.

Nolan Praises James Ward-Prowse

‘He never does anything wrong’

Nolan, speaking on The Premier League Review show, expressed his surprise at West Ham’s decision to let Ward-Prowse leave and praised the 29-year-old for never putting a foot wrong:

“I must admit I’m very surprised that West Ham let him go. I get that Julen wants to bring in his own players, but James Ward-Prowse is one of those players who never does anything wrong. “He makes the correct decision and just gets the game. His set pieces are phenomenal.”

Ward-Prowse, who joined West Ham from Southampton in a £30m deal in 2023, was an integral part of David Moyes’ plans last term, as he appeared in all but one top-flight game.

Guido Rodríguez and Carlos Soler’s arrivals have seemingly pushed the 29-year-old down the pecking order at the London Stadium, as he made just one 16-minute cameo under Lopetegui before departing to Forest on deadline day.

With both Ibrahima Sangare and Danilo out with long-term injuries, a temporary move for Ward-Prowse could prove to be a smart piece of business for Forest, who will be without two of their key midfielders for the foreseeable future.

Sangare is expected to be out of action for at least two months after undergoing hamstring surgery, while Danilo suffered a broken ankle in the opening game of the campaign and will not be back until December at the earliest.

James Ward-Prowse West Ham Stats (2023/24) Games 52 Goals 7 Assists 12 Yellow cards 5 Minutes played 4,112

West Ham ‘Talks Pending’ for Joel Matip

Available on a free after Liverpool exit

West Ham are looking to sign former Liverpool defender Joel Matip on a free transfer, with talks now pending over a deal, German outlet Ruhr 24 has reported.

The 33-year-old was reduced to just 14 appearances for Liverpool last campaign in an injury-hit season, as he was ruled out for a significant period after suffering an ACL tear in December last year.

West Ham have now emerged as the most likely suitors for the Cameroonian ace, who spent eight years at Liverpool following his 2016 arrival from Schalke.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-09-24.