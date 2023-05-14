West Ham United could be about to lodge an offer for out-of-contract star Reiss Nelson, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Nelson has struggled for game time this season at Arsenal and Brown believes he could find success at West Ham.

West Ham United transfer news - Reiss Nelson

According to a report by The Evening Standard, Nelson is attracting interest from West Ham amid his looming contract expiry date.

With a deal worth £15,000 per week that's set to run until the end of the season, the Hammers have already earmarked Nelson as a potential summer steal, should he depart the Emirates Stadium.

Despite having had talks with the Arsenal hierarchy, the 23-year-old is yet to agree on a new deal with the Gunners, amid speculation his time with the club is about to come to an end.

Nelson joined Arsenal all the way back in 2007 and has since gone on to make 46 senior appearances, 32 of which have come in the Premier League.

A product of the Gunners' academy, Nelson has enjoyed time out on loan in the past, spending a season each at Dutch side Feyenoord and Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.

However, as he begins to enter his peak years as a professional, there are suggestions now might be the time for Nelson to leave Arsenal, with West Ham showing a keen interest in the forward.

What has Paul Brown said about Nelson joining West Ham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown admitted West Ham could provide the perfect sanctuary for Nelson to kick-start his Premier League career.

On Nelson's prospects, Brown said: "There are already clubs trying to sign him. West Ham like him very much and I could see him fitting in quite well there. It will be a question of him deciding what his next move is really.

"Arsenal will play more games next season because they'll have Champions League football and that, I'm sure will be hugely tempting to Reiss Nelson. But it wouldn't surprise me having spent quite a lot of his career out on loan, if he's decided that he wants to play now and looks for a club where he thinks he can get in every week.”

What would Nelson offer West Ham?

Perhaps Nelson's crowning moment in an Arsenal shirt so far came during March's dramatic 3-2 victory over Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium, when the London-born star netted a 97th-minute equaliser.

A goal that could prove decisive in this season's title challenge, the issue for Nelson is that he hasn't had the opportunity to display such quality on more occasions, having only notched up 500 or so minutes this season.

An electric attacker when given the chance, despite his limited minutes throughout the campaign, Nelson still manages to average at least one shot per match, as per WhoScored.

Turning those shots into goals will be the job of the West Ham manager next season, should he join, with the former Feyenoord man having managed just seven goals across his last two campaigns at Arsenal (Transfermarkt).