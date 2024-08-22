West Ham and Mexico star Edson Alvarez has been subject to inquiries in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, but The Hammers will only listen to "exceptional offers" for their highly-valued midfield star, reports Florian Plettenberg.

Alvarez, 26, only joined the club from Ajax at the start of the 23/24 season in a £30m+ deal, and has carved himself out as a vital component to the London outfit's first team.

The tough-tackling defensive midfielder has reportedly been subject to inquiries as the window enters it's closing stages, but West Ham are stated by Plettenberg to have no interest in selling him if not for an exceptional offer.

Alvarez still has another four years on his London Stadium contract, and is considered to be a key component for Julen Lopetegui's side for the coming campaign.

Edson Alvarez is in Demand This Summer

The Mexican is subject to interest, but West Ham won't sell cheap

Defined as one of the toughest midfielders in the Premier League, Edson Alvarez has been one of West Ham United's true stars since his arrival from Ajax one year ago.

The Mexican midfielder clocked up 31 appearances for The Hammers last season as they embarked on a Europa League run, and is viewed as one of the club's most important players amidst their summer of heavy reinforcement.

The likes of Niclas Füllkrug and Crysencio Summerville have made their way to the London Stadium so far this summer as Lopetegui puts together his challenging squad, and the Spaniard clearly has little intention of seeing the back of Alvarez any time soon, viewing the central midfielder as very important, in the words of Plettenberg.

Edson Alvarez 23/24 Premier League stats Tackles p/g 2.6 Recoveries p/g 5.3 Interceptions p/g 1.4 Passing accuracy 86%

As per SofaScore, the 80-times-capped Mexico midfielder holds a market value of around £34m, but West Ham are certain to hold out for much more than that if anybody does come to make an offer as the window draws it's final few breaths.

Tammy Abraham on Hammers' Shortlist

The Chelsea product may be due for a Premier League return

A player who has been linked with a pass through the London Stadium entrance is AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham.

The 26-year-old striker has plied his trade in Rome since 2021 in a £40m move from formative club Chelsea, and has struggled for fitness and form over the course of the last two seasons, following an immense start with the side.

West Ham have already added new numbers to their attack this summer, with the aforementioned arrival of Fullkrug, but are in the market for a new striker to provide further cover amidst the aging Michail Antonio and little-regarded Danny Ings.

Abraham missed over nine months of football in Italy, spanning from the end of the 22/23 season into March 2024, following a nasty injury sustained as a substitute against Spezia.

Despite a strong start to life in Italy for Abraham, his fitness and form has seen his club listen to potential offers for his services, with West Ham one club who have registered an interest after their failure to sign Aston Villa hitman Jhon Duran - who scored the winner for The Villains on opening day against West Ham themselves.