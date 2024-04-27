Highlights Liverpool came back from behind to win at West Ham, keeping their Premier League title hopes alive.

Liverpool trailed, led and then had to settle for a point at West Ham United to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw in East London - very narrowly keeping their Premier League title hopes alive.

An end-to-end game bore a few chances in the first half; Harvey Elliott had a big chance to open the scoring after just 10 minutes, though his strike flashed into the side netting - and Luis Diaz hit the post in the first half which could have sprung the visitors in front.

But it was the home side who broke the deadlock after Jarrod Bowen's strike was turned behind for a corner - before a simple corner was nodded in by the forward to send the London Stadium into ecstasy and leaving the away end reeling at what could have been their third Premier League loss in less than two weeks. But less than three minutes into the second half, Andy Robertson flashed a shot at goal that Alphonse Areola should have saved; and having crept into the bottom corner, we were all square again.

Gravenberch should have scored once more as he beat the offside trap from a cross, aiming to flick the ball in - but chances were flowing for the away side. With the pressure being applied, it was an own-goal that put them in front with Cody Gakpo's strike taking three deflections before finally going in off Areola to mark a nightmare game for the Frenchman. Yet, out of nowhere, we were level again - Bowen continued his strong run of form and his cross found Antonio lurking, with the Irons hero nodding home against the run of play.

West Ham Stats Liverpool 8 Shots on Target 8 2 Shots off Target 14 29 Possession 71 8 Fouls 10 4 Corners 8 0 Yellow Cards 2

West Ham Player Ratings

GK - Alphonse Areola - 5/10

Didn't have much to do in the first-half but perhaps should've done better with Robertson's effort just into the second-half and will be credited with an own goal for Liverpool's second.

RB - Vladimir Coufal - 7/10

Almost scored his first goal in claret colours with a smart drive from the edge of the area, but Alisson was equal to his effort. Limited Luis Diaz to relatively little.

CB - Kurt Zouma - 6/10

Didn't do anything wrong, but could have been a lot more proactive in both of Liverpool's goals.

CB - Angelo Ogbonna - 5/10

Incredibly unfortunate with his own goal but the Italian didn't win much throughout the game and was almost the master of his own downfall.

LB - Emerson - 6/10

Some dodgy clearances put the Hammers under the cosh but with Elliott failing to do much, it meant he did his job quite well. Unlucky not to score with a piledriver just before Antonio's equaliser.

DM - Edson Alvarez - 6/10

Nimble in the middle of the field but he couldn't stamp his authority on the game in the manner that he usually does.

CM - Tomas Soucek - 6/10

Battled hard in the middle of the park but his inability to clear off the line didn't do West Ham any favours in what was a scrappy game.

CM - Lucas Paqueta - 5/10

Not the game for him to display his creative best and that became evident with little room to manouevre in the engine room. Was lucky not to be reprimanded for a studs-up tackle on Alexis Mac Allister in the middle of the park.

RW - Jarrod Bowen - 8/10

Back for the first time in three weeks and you could tell how he galvanised the Hammers with his driving runs from deep. Scored a glancing header into the far corner and his assist for Antonio was top notch. His return is vital for the Hammers.

ST - Michail Antonio - 7/10

Some decent hold up play and seemed to lack that clinical edge that makes him a top striker. Spent a large part of the game chasing shadows also - but a superb equaliser after peeling away from Jarell Quansah showed his worth.

LW - Mohammed Kudus - 6/10

Not his best performance. Sloppy with his chance creation on the counter and in the final third in a frustrating display, but he did grab the assist for Bowen's header.

SUB - James Ward-Prowse - 5/10

Late sub to offer more bite in the Irons' midfield, and of course his set-piece ability. Nothing really transpired from his efforts.

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK - Allison - 6/10

Top save from Coufal just after the half-hour mark when it looked for all the world that the Irons would go ahead. Didn't have much to do and wasn't helped for the opener.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

Unable to replicate his free-kick success in the capital having scored a blinder at Fulham. Looked dangerous going forward, however and did little wrong off the ball.

CB - Virgil van Dijk - 6/10

Showed his frustration when the Hammers went in front but the skipper was much better against Antonio today than he was against Dominic Calvert-Lewin in midweek.

CB - Jarell Quansah - 6/10

His inexperience perhaps shows at physical sides but he more than held his own at the heart of Liverpool's defence for parts of the game - but allowing Antonio to escape him in the box saw West Ham pull level.

LB - Andy Robertson - 7/10

Much more consise in his play compared to the awful outing he produced in the Merseyside derby. A lot more solid and consistent than Alexander-Arnold and his leveller just after the restart dragged them back into it.

DM - Wataru Endo - 5/10

Booked on the half-hour mark after a needless foul on Kudus inside the West Ham area. He hasn't looked at the races in the last few games and today's tired outing was an extension of that.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister - 6/10

Brought in as the creative spark in the Reds' side but couldn't just find the pockets of spaces from where he is so effective. Didn't do much for long periods of time and was booked at the end.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch - 5/10

An attempt at a cultured performance from the Dutchman who has received his fair share of criticism this season, but he couldn't find that final ball and despite almost scoring with a thunderous strike of his own, he missed a clear-cut chance to put the Reds in the lead when he needed to do better.

RW - Harvey Elliott - 6/10

Should have done better with a chance on the 10-minute mark. Had big shoes to fill by replacing Salah on the right-wing and didn't seem to take it initially but grew into the game, and almost won it with his long-range strike hitting the bar.

ST - Cody Gakpo - 6/10

Unfortunate not to have scored after being fouled in the area, but VAR ruled Luis Diaz offside in the build-up. A few efforts from the edge of the area but he just lacks that instinct in the area, and was fortunate to see his shot take three deflections before going in.

LW - Luis Diaz - 7/10

Lively to start, as he has been over the past few weeks as Liverpool's biggest attacking threat. Hit the post and grabbed the assist for Robertson as he became the main outlet for the away team.

SUB - Mohamed Salah - 5/10

Came on to influence the game but didn't quite have the desired effect. A spat with Jurgen Klopp before he entered the field of play will be his highlight.

SUB - Darwin Nunez - 5/10

The agent of chaos came on to disrupt the game with 10 minutes to go and only a Vladimir Coufal block presented him with a clear-cut chance to win the game.

SUB - Joe Gomez - 5/10

Brought on to offer more defensive stability for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

SUB - Dominik Szoboszlai - N/A

Introduced in stoppage time but didn't have any impact on the game.

Man of the Match

Jarrod Bowen

West Ham's poor run of form recently has coincided with Bowen's absence and this display saw just why that was.

Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta are superb players in their own right but they lack one thing that Bowen possesses - a clinical edge going forward. West Ham are strong in all areas of the pitch but their attack is what makes them a top half team, and when they miss that they do find it hard to score.

As such, Bowen's return with a goal and an assist was the difference today. He shows time and time again that he can come up with the goods in big games and an England call-up for the Euros continues to give Gareth Southgate a dilemma.