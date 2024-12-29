Premier League leaders Liverpool secured another emphatic victory in the Premier League with an exceptional 5-0 away victory away to West Ham on Saturday evening.

The Premier League leaders were full of confidence in the opening 20 minutes of the match and crafted some beautifully worked pieces of play which they were unlucky to see not hit the back of the net. As expected, Mohamed Salah started the game brightly and as always looked like a terrifying goal and creative threat.

Liverpool found the opening goal on the half-hour mark and did so quite fortunately. Luis Diaz attempted to feed a pass out wide but that pass was met by Vladimir Coufal who unknowingly deflected the ball right back into the path of the Colombian winger who then fired a powerful, first-time shot into the back of the net to give his side the lead.

Liverpool were hit with an injury to Joe Gomez after 36 minutes and following the substitution, they were almost sucker-punched by Mohammed Kudus who once again drove at their defence and unleashed a powerful shot from distance which cannonned off the post. Immediately after West Ham almost equalising, it was them who were sucker-punched and after going so close, they found themselves two goals down when Cody Gakpo put the ball into the back of the net after some brilliant work from Salah.

Following a superb assist, the Egyptian superstar got himself on the scoresheet once again just before half-time with a brilliant finish perfectly slotted into the bottom corner. Salah's goal was the last significant moment of the first half and 'The Reds' went into the break with a 3-0 lead and in full control of the match.

After a disastrous first half, Julen Lopetegui took action at the break and brought off Vladimir Coufal and Edson Alvarez, replacing them with Jean-Clair Todibo and Niclas Fullkrug, who the West Ham boss would have been hoping he could have added something different for them in front of goal with his physical presence. The half time changes saw West Ham switch to a more comfortable back five.

Despite switching to a flat-back five, Liverpool netted a fourth goal just nine minutes after the restart. Trent Alexander-Arnold gave his side a 4-0 lead when he fired a shot from distance which took an unfortunate deflection off Max Kilman which wrong-footed the goalkeeper, leaving him with no chance.

The match went fairly quiet after Liverpool's fourth goal but the game was livened up when Kudus hit the bar with an almost perfect header. Aside from this West Ham chance, the theme of the second half was Salah missing some great chances. The Egyptian could and probably should've had two or three more goals to his name.

Liverpool made it 5-0 after 84 minutes. Salah got his second assist of the match when he fed through Diogo Jota who perfectly placed his shot into the top corner. Luis Guilherme hit the woodwork in the last big moment of the match but could not grab a consolidating goal for 'The Hammers.'

West Ham 0-5 Liverpool - Match Statistics West Ham Statistic Liverpool 45 Possession (%) 55 7 Shots 22 0 Shots on Target 13 2 Corners 6 8 Saves 1 0 Yellow Cards 0

West Ham Player Ratings

GK: Alphonse Areola - 4/10

Made multiple really good saves throughout the match but was ultimately let down by his defenders. Could maybe have done better for Salah's first goal.

RB: Vladimir Coufal - 5/10

Withdrawn after 45 minutes after a difficult first half. Looked uncomfortable on the ball and could not deal with the pace of the Liverpool attackers.

CB: Konstantinos Mavropanos - 5/10

Looked quite uncomfortable and wasteful with the ball at his feet and struggled to deal with the Liverpool attackers.

CB: Max Kilman - 5/10

Like his centre-back partner, Mavropanos, Kilman looked uncomfortable throughout the match and really struggled against the quality of Liverpool's forward line.

LB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5/10

Had a really tough game against Mohamed Salah, but that was to be expected. Playing on the left, which is not his natural side, added more difficulties on top of dealing with arguably the most in-form player in world football at the minute.

CM: Edson Alvarez - 5/10

Despite being known for his bite and aggressiveness, he did not have enough of that and was withdrawn at half-time. The Mexican struggled to deal with the press and the intensity of the opposition.

CM: Carlos Soler - 6/10

The Spaniard had some nice touches in midfield but like his teammates, he struggled to deal with the press and intensity of Liverpool's midfielders.

CM: Lucas Paqueta - 5.5/10

The Brazilian who is normally a heavily involved figure in everything West Ham do was pretty much anonymous.

RW: Mohammed Kudus - 7.5/10

Despite being on the losing side, Mohammed Kudus was excellent. His skill and willingness to drive at the Liverpool defenders gave them something to think about whilst the same can not be said for his fellow attackers.

ST: Jarrod Bowen - 5.5/10

Had no service and didn't create anything for himself. If his side's performance was not bad enough, to top things off, the Englishman picked up an injury which forced him off the pitch.

LW: Emerson - 5.5/10

Came back and helped out Wan-Bissaka defensively but, in an attacking sense, offered nothing.

SUB: Jean-Clair Todibo - 6/10

Didn't really put a foot wrong during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Niclas Fullkrug - 6.5/10

Gave West Ham a different outlet for attack in the second half. He battled well against van Dijk and Quansah but didn't have any big moments.

SUB: Crysencio Summerville - 7/10

Looked bright during his time on the pitch. His dribbling ability and pace caused problems for Alexander-Arnold so he will probably be wondering why he did not start the match.

SUB: Andy Irving - N/A

Did not do anything of any note after entering the field.

SUB: Luis Guilherme - 6.5/10

Hit the woodwork with a curling shot late on in the match.

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK: Alisson - 7/10

Hardly had anything to do but stayed alert and was calm on the ball.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10

The creative full-back enjoyed a comfortable day at the office and scored a good goal to top things off.

CB: Joe Gomez - 6/10

Was forced off the pitch after just 36 minutes due to injury. Didn't put a foot wrong during his time on the pitch.

CB: Virgil van Dijk - 7.5/10

Excellent on the ball and adapted well in the second half to deal with the physical presence of Fullkrug.

LB: Andrew Robertson - 7/10

A solid display from the Scotsman. Didn't have the same creative impact as Alexander-Arnold but was good defensively and in possession.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister - 7.5/10

Intense and effective in midfield. His aggression in terms of winning the ball back was relentless and something which the West Ham players could not deal with.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

Composed and controlled during his time on the pitch. The Dutchman was withdrawn pretty early in the second half due to being one booking away from a suspension.

CM: Curtis Jones - 7/10

Had some really tidy touches in the middle of the park and was a great creative outlet for Liverpool in midfield.

RW: Mohamed Salah - 8.5/10

Outstanding yet again. Week in and week out he is putting in sensational performances and today was another example of that. The Egyptian made it eight games in a row where he has scored or assisted which is a new Premier League record to add to his list of career achievements.

ST: Luis Diaz - 8/10

Took his goal brilliantly and looked a threat every time he was on the ball with his pace and skill.

LW: Cody Gakpo - 7.5/10

The Dutchman got on the scoresheet but did not do much outside of that. Arne Slot took him off early in the second half as he is one booking away from a suspension.

SUB: Jarell Quansah - 7/10

Replaced Gomez well and once again showed why he is a solid option for Arne Slot to turn to.

SUB: Diogo Jota - 7.5/10

Replaced Cody Gakpo well and got a goal off the bench. He worked hard but also had several moments of quality in attack.

SUB: Wataru Endo - N/A

Did not do anything of any note after entering the field.

SUB: Konstantinos Tsimikas - N/A

Did not do anything of any note after entering the field.

SUB: Harvey Elliott - N/A

Did not do anything of any note after entering the field.

Man of the Match

Mohamed Salah

What else is there to say? When you think he can't get any better, he continues to exceed people's expectations week after week with his performances and goal contributions. The Egyptian was a thorn in the side of West Ham throughout the whole match and they simply couldn't handle him.

As well as scoring a great, pinpoint accurate goal, Salah showcased his creative ability once again by providing two assists which has become a theme for him this season. Every time he picked up the ball the West Ham defenders looked terrified and truth be told, he should've scored an extra three or four goals as he wasted a few chances which by his standards, should have ended up in the back of the net.