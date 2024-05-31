Highlights West Ham's deal for Fabricio Bruno is falling through, opening the door for alternative targets like Max Kilman from Wolves.

If the Bruno deal fails, West Ham will look for new defensive targets quickly to show backing for Julen Lopetegui.

Max Kilman is a potential target for West Ham, despite being more expensive and a hard get, as they look for defensive reinforcements.

West Ham United seemed for all the world like they would be completing a deal for Fabricio Bruno from Brazilian outfit Flamengo in the summer, but with reports of the deal beginning to fall through, it has opened the door for other avenues to be explored. And Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Max Kilman could be an alternative if they fail to bring him in.

Bruno starred for Brazil against England at Wembley back in March to announce himself on the European scene, and his rugged performances for Flamengo in recent years have massively boosted his credentials in South American football - which led West Ham to consider a move for his talents. However, that appears to have gone awry, and that could result in a move for Wolves star Kilman, who is seemingly admired by former boss Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham: Defender Transfer Latest

The Irons are in the market for a centre-back

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Bruno would be on his way to West Ham in a deal totalling around £12.5million, though after being all but confirmed, reports flooded through that the deal was on tenterhooks with the Brazilian wanting 'better terms' than the ones on offer in east London.

Max Kilman's Premier League statistics - Wolverhampton Wanderers squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 1st Goals 2 =5th Clearances Per Game 4.7 2nd Passes Per Game 60.2 1st Interceptions Per Game 1 =3rd Match rating 6.71 10th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 31/05/2024

Jacob Greaves of Hull City has been touted as a potential replacement for Bruno if the deal does end up falling flat, though Kilman has also been linked - and after excelling under Lopetegui in the Black Country last season, it seems a no-brainer on their behalf.

Jones: Kilman Could Be a West Ham Target

Kilman has been sensational for Wolves since making his debut

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that West Ham could venture into the Brazilian market having tried to do so with Bruno - though Kilman serves as a genuine, though expensive, alternative. He said:

"If the deal can not be saved, then it is likely West Ham will try to salvage their trip to Brazil by tying up another deal there, and there are various ones they have been looking into. "But more importantly than that I would expect them to quickly find a new defensive target, because they do not want Julen Lopetegui thinking this pattern is going to continue. "They want to show him very quickly that he has backing and that signings will be coming in, but of course the terms around any deal need to suit Tim Steidten, and it sounds like this particular Bruno one is not doing that. "One deal to look out for might be Max Kilman at Wolves. He’s more expensive than Bruno and a pretty hard get, but I have been told recently that they like him, along with a few other teams."

Lopetegui And Kilman Know Each Other Well

Kilman featured heavily under Lopetegui at Wolves

In terms of Kilman, it would be a deal that makes sense on so many fronts. A player who is cohesive in Lopetegui's tactics, the Englishman would fit seamlessly into his backline alongside Kurt Zouma and as a homegrown talent, it's one less worry from eight over registration rules.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Max Kilman has made 127 Premier League appearances for Wolves

Zouma would offer the physicality, aggressive nature and dominating part of the centre-back duo, whilst Kilman's deftness on the ball, eye for a pass and creative nature would serve West Ham well on both fronts. Having been labelled as 'outstanding' by former teammate Conor Coady, Kilman certainly has a big career ahead of him.

The only sticking point would be the price tag. Wolves turned £30million down from Napoli last summer and whether West Ham will wish to part with such a fee is yet to be seen.

