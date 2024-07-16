Highlights West Ham are considering signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Hammers have looked at a number of options, including Jhon Duran and Reiss Nelson.

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is still being monitored, according to Fabrizio Romano.

West Ham United have 'looked at' signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in their search for a forward this summer, Sky Sports has reported.

After heavily relying on Jarrod Bowen’s contributions up front last season, the Hammers are keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first year at the London Stadium.

According to Sky Sports News journalists Dharmesh Sheth and Alan Myers, West Ham have looked at a number of options in the striker market, including Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran.

The 20-year-old is rumoured to depart Villa Park just 18 months after joining from Chicago Fire, as he struggled for playing time under Unai Emery last season.

West Ham have reportedly ‘explored conditions of a potential deal’ for Duran, but are yet to present an offer.

Sky Sports insiders suggest the Hammers’ interest in the Colombia international has slightly cooled off as they have shifted their focus to other targets, including Calvert-Lewin, who is approaching the final 12 months of his stay at Goodison Park.

Everton Star Linked with Departure

Premier League clubs show interest

According to Sky Sports, Calvert-Lewin has emerged as an option for West Ham as they continue their search for a new forward this summer.

The 27-year-old has no shortage of suitors ahead of his contract expiry, with Newcastle and Manchester United also linked with a possible move.

Valued at around £30m by Everton, Calvert-Lewin joined the Toffees in 2016 and went on to make 247 appearances for the club, scoring 68 goals.

Last season, the England international bounced back after two injury-hit campaigns and made 32 appearances under Sean Dyche, netting seven goals and registering two assists. Former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was a big fan of Calvert-Lewin, describing him as a 'top striker'...

"The goal he scored today is one of a top striker. It's a goal where the striker prepares his movement and moves at the right time with a lot of speed and then he was cold in front of the goalkeeper."

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Premier League 32 7 2 313 FA Cup 3 0 0 – EFL Cup 3 1 1 201

Sky Sports reports that West Ham are also eyeing Arsenal outcast Reiss Nelson’s situation. The 24-year-old, who played just 257 minutes of Premier League football last season, could finally depart the Emirates for first-team football after struggling to impress Mikel Arteta in recent years.

The Arsenal academy graduate made just 89 appearances for the club since his debut in the 2017 FA Community Shield and contributed to 17 goals.

The Irons ‘Monitor’ Todibo

After seeing their initial bid rejected

West Ham are still monitoring Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo despite seeing their initial bid rejected, Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Aiming to strengthen their defensive options this summer, West Ham could bring in more than one centre-back amid uncertainty over Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd’s future at the London Stadium.

Both central defenders have been linked with a departure and could follow veteran Angelo Ogbonna out the door soon – the 36-year-old’s deal with the Irons expired last month.

According to Romano, West Ham are still keeping tabs on Todibo, despite Nice rejecting their £29million proposal earlier this month.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-07-24.