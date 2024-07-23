Highlights West Ham United are considering alternatives for defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

RB Salzburg’s Oumar Solet is on the list, according to Dharmesh Sheth.

The 24-year-old has no shortage of suitors around Europe ahead of his contract expiry.

West Ham United are considering alternatives to Jean-Clair Todibo in their search for a new central defender, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has revealed.

The Hammers have identified AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori and RB Salzburg’s Oumar Solet as potential options if they fail to sign the Nice defender in the coming weeks.

According to Sheth, West Ham are ‘playing the waiting game’ on Todibo, who favours a switch to Juventus this summer.

The East London outfit have agreed a deal with Nice for the Frenchman but are yet to advance any further as Juventus are also in talks with the Ligue 1 side over a possible deal.

After announcing Max Kilman’s arrival earlier in the window, Julen Lopetegui’s side show no signs of stopping in the transfer market this summer.

The Hammers are thought to be targeting two further signings in defence, including at right-back, where they are eyeing Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters and Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Hammers Eye Todibo Alternative

RB Salzburg’s Solet on the list

According to Sheth, West Ham are looking at RB Salzburg defender Oumar Solet in their search for a new central defender.

The 24-year-old has no shortage of suitors around Europe after another solid season in Austria – despite minor injury setbacks, the Frenchman was a key player in Salzburg’s unsuccessful title push.

With just 12 months remaining on his current deal, Solet could depart Austria four years after joining from Lyon in 2020.

Speaking to the media last year, the France U20 international revealed he has been a fan of the Premier League since a young age, but admitted he would be open to a move to ‘every top league’ across the continent.

Solet was also asked about his footballing heroes, and he named ex-Chelsea veteran Thiago Silva and Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos as his favourites.

Oumar Solet RB Salzburg Stats (2023/24) Appearances 28 Goals 2 Assists 1 Yellow cards 3 Minutes played 2,141

In four seasons with RB Salzburg, the 24-year-old made 106 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and registering five assists as he led Salzburg to three league titles in a row, before losing the Austrian Bundesliga crown to Sturm Graz in the previous campaign.

West Ham Join Race for Matias Soule

Leicester among those interested

West Ham United have joined the likes of Leicester City and Roma in the race to sign Juventus winger Matias Soule, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Soule, who is valued at around £30million by Juventus this summer, is coming off a breakthrough season in Italy, scoring 11 goals in 36 appearances while on loan at Frosinone.

The right-sided winger was the club’s top scorer in the previous campaign but was unable to save Frosinone from relegation as they finished 18th in Serie A.

Speaking to the media earlier this year, the Argentinian admitted it 'would be a dream' to play in the Premier League in the future as several English sides are now likely to step up their interest.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-07-24.