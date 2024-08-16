West Ham United are considering bolstering their midfield options before the transfer window shuts on August 30, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have explored several options in their search for a fresh face in the middle of the park throughout the window, including former Chelsea ace N’Golo Kante.

According to Sheth, West Ham were ‘quite hopeful’ in their pursuit of the Al-Ittihad midfielder, but Kante opted to stay in Saudi Arabia for the time being.

West Ham have since moved on to other targets, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Carlos Soler. According to Fabrizio Romano, head coach Julen Lopetegui is an admirer of the Spaniard and is keen on bringing his compatriot to the London Stadium ahead of the transfer deadline.

One of the busiest clubs on the market so far, West Ham have brought in as many as eight new players ahead of Lopetegui’s first season in charge.

Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Guido Rodriguez, Wes Foderingham, and Jean-Clair Todibo have all joined, with more arrivals potentially following within the next two weeks.

Pursuit of Kante highlights desire to bolster options in middle of park

Sheth, speaking to GMS, revealed that West Ham now seem to be focusing on strengthening their midfield options ahead of the transfer deadline:

“I think midfield is an area that they are looking at. There are a number of players that they have looked at throughout the window. “It is an area that they want to strengthen, because they tried to sign N’Golo Kante earlier on in the transfer window. “It was an ambitious bid that they made, and they were quite hopeful at one stage that he would join, but that one didn't materialise. He wanted to stay in Saudi for now. “It's clear that West Ham United wants to strengthen in that area.”

Rodriguez’s acquisition as a free agent has provided Lopetegui with another holding midfielder alongside the likes of Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse, but the Hammers may now be eyeing an attack-minded player in the middle of the park.

West Ham are now waiting for several outgoings before they can advance on their pursuit of PSG ace Soler this summer. The 27-year-old was forced to contend with limited game time under Luis Enrique last season, racking up just 1,277 minutes of action across all competitions.

Speaking to GMS, Italian journalist Romano suggested the former Valencia talisman could soon become the next West Ham arrival in what has been a busy summer for the Hammers.

West Ham are currently the fifth-highest spending team in Europe this window, with only Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur splashing out more on new signings.

Carlos Soler's Paris Saint-Germain Stats (2023/24) Games 28 Goals 2 Assists 4 Yellow cards 1 Minutes played 1,277

Hammers Not Expected to Move for Duran

Colombia international has been on east Londoners' radar

West Ham are not expected to return for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran after Fullkrug’s arrival at the London Stadium, Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers seem to be content with their attacking options at the moment, with Michail Antonio and Danny Ings providing back-up for the German, who signed a four-year deal earlier this month.

Duran has been touted for a move away from Villa Park throughout the summer, with Chelsea showing interest in the Colombia international earlier in the window.

Since joining in January 2023 from Chicago Fire, the 20-year-old has struggled for regular minutes under Unai Emery, totalling just 588 in the Premier League over 18 months.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-08-24.