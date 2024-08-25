Lucas Paqueta has gone viral for a bizarre moment during West Ham United's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday. After the Eagles won a free-kick just outside the Hammers' area, the midfielder was seen chasing the ball down and stealing it from his opponents before they'd even taken the set-piece. Paqueta has since taken to social media to laugh at the strange incident himself.

After losing to Aston Villa on the opening day of the season, West Ham bounced back in style against Palace. Goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen in the second half secured all three points and handed Julen Lopetegui his first league win in charge of the club following his appointment this summer.

Aside from being a solid result for the Hammers, the aforementioned moment involving Paqueta has left fans debating on social media. Was the Brazil international actually in the right? Let's take a closer look at the incident in question.

Related Lucas Paqueta Can Play for West Ham for Most of 2024/25 Although currently under investigation for spot-fixing, Paqueta can still play until his fate is decided.

Paqueta Chased Ball Down Before Free-Kick Was Taken

He ran off with ball shortly after the referee blew his whistle

With a free-kick on the edge of the area, Palace had an opportunity to get onto the scoresheet. However, Paqueta left fans scratching their heads when he quickly sprinted and stole the ball, attemping to dribble through and into the home side's half in the process.

Referee Robert Jones was quick to blow his whistle, halting the Brazilian, but on closer examination, the West Ham man might have been in the right. Adam Wharton can be seen gently touching the ball after the referee blew his whistle, meaning the free-kick had technically been taken. This means that Paqueta was well within his rights to steal the ball from his opponents, but the referee denied him the chance by pulling play back. Watch the bizarre incident below:

Paqueta Laughed About the Incident on Social Media

Despite the fact the referee was arguably in the wrong and shouldn't have stopped Paqueta from dispossessing Palace, the midfielder, who's emerged as one of the best players in the Premier League outside of the big six, saw the funny side of the incident and shared a video of it on social media. He also posted several laughing emojis to go along with the footage.

His reaction might have been a little different had his side not come out of the match with the victory, though, and one fan on social media blasted the referee for the decision to stop play after the West Ham star took advantage of the situation and stole the ball.