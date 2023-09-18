West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta is now 'determined' to have a successful season at the London Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Paqueta was under intense transfer scrutiny throughout the summer transfer window, but much to the delight of David Moyes and the West Ham faithful, he remained a Hammer beyond September's deadline.

It had looked as if West Ham were about to lose both Declan Rice and Paqueta in the same window, with Manchester City at one point having been courting both of them. Of course, Rice eventually sealed a move to the Emirates Stadium instead, whereas Paqueta's proposed £80 million transfer to City fell through at the final hour.

It's claimed that because a betting probe was launched to investigate irregular patterns in relation to Paqueta, the European champions decided to pull out of the move and focus on alternative targets instead. City eventually settled on Matheus Nunes, meaning Paqueta remained a Hammer beyond the summer transfer window.

In fact, when the two sides met at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon, City boss Guardiola was seen sharing an exchange with Paqueta, followed by a warm hug before kick-off. It led to speculation that Guardiola could push for the City hierarchy to reignite their interest and once again chase after the Brazilian international somewhere down the line.

What has Paul Brown said about Lucas Paqueta, West Ham United and Manchester City?

Recognising that City's interest was unlikely to fade away overnight, journalist Brown reacted to claims that the Blues could spring another move for Paqueta at a later date during an interview with GIVEMESPORT. Hinting a move could be likely, but given the status of the investigation, was unlikely at this time, the reliable reporter believes West Ham should continue to see the best of Paqueta this season.

On the midfielder's current situation, the reliable journalist claimed:

“I don't think Paqueta is desperately trying to get out of West Ham. He didn't agitate for that move and he could easily have demanded to go, but didn't. “He still seems to be putting a shift in and I would be surprised now if City came back for him at any point. So that ship might have sailed for him. “But it doesn't look like he's particularly frustrated or upset that that that move didn't happen. And I think he's looking forward to a good season with West Ham and looks committed and determined to do well there.”

What has David Moyes said about Lucas Paqueta?

Paqueta certainly showed City what they were missing on Saturday afternoon, as the former Lyon man put on a dazzling performance in front of Guardiola and Co. Picking up a 7.1 rating off Fotmob, the dynamic midfielder played all 90 minutes of the match, while completing 54 of his attempted 64 passes and finishing the game with a 100% pass completion rate.

He is clearly an integral part of Moyes' plans at the London Stadium, with the Scottish coach having previously praised Paqueta for what he brings to the team. Speaking about him last month, the former Manchester United boss said:

"He's a solid and tough character, so no problems. I thought 65,000 people stood to their feet and applauded him the whole game because of what he did." "He went the whole way, played as well as anybody, showed character, never hid away from the ball ever. His performance was very, very good, especially in the second half. He's just a very good player (via BBC Sport)."

What's next for West Ham United this season?

Paqueta was crucial for West Ham during their successful run to the Europa Conference League final last season, and with the transfer speculation having been put firmly behind him for now, there is an expectation that he could be pivotal once again in their European campaign this time around.

The Europa Conference League winners will return to continental action on Thursday, with FK TSC Backa Topola the visitors to the London Stadium for the opening Europa League group game. West Ham find themselves in a group they should be confident of getting out of, with Greek side Olympiacos and Bundesliga outfit Freiburg the other two sides.

Of course, Moyes will be keen to extend West Ham's European tour beyond this season, with the Hammers once again eyeing up a top-seven finish. They had enjoyed an unbeaten start before the weekend defeat to City and the east London outfit will re-focus their Premier League attentions this Sunday when they travel to Anfield for a clash against Liverpool.