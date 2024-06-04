Highlights West Ham close to signing 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras for €30m package, value seen as tremendous.

West Ham United are close to signing 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras, but the club remain cautious until the paperwork is signed.

Advanced talks over a €25m+€5m deal have put West Ham in pole position with technical director Tim Steidten leading talks in Brazil.

West Ham 'Close' to Securing First Summer Signing

They are fearful of a late hijack

GiveMeSport understands a deal is close, despite suggestions it had broken down on Monday.

However, West Ham still fear a late hijack so are rushing to lock Guilherme in, who could become the first signing under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Luis Guilherme Season Stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 1 (4) 14th Goals 0 N/A Assists 1 =1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 3rd Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Match rating 6.86 5th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 04/06/2024

Guilherme does have genuine interest from the Saudi Pro League, but no formal offer has been made to date. However, Guilherme has been informally approached via intermediaries and offered a £5m-per-season base salary with significant bonuses on top.

These types of approaches have become commonplace since last summer and it’s unclear whether anything official will materialise, but West Ham want to take no chances. Palmeiras have not yet been approached by Saudi dealmakers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite his age, Luis Guilherme has already made 17 appearances for Palmeiras.

West Ham Also Keen on Diego Gomez

Liverpool considered a move for Guilherme

Liverpool also seriously considered Guilherme, and their interest pre-dates West Ham. They held meetings in November, but have chosen not to proceed.

West Ham feel the Guilherme deal is close, but want it finalised fast. The €30m package is viewed by the industry as tremendous value, and Palmeiras originally pushed for €40m. That’s why a surprise suitor could still emerge unless West Ham wrap up the deal quickly.

West Ham are also considering adding Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gómez from Inter Miami and could face competition from Brighton.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt