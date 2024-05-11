Highlights West Ham claimed a 3-1 victory over Luton Town in what will be David Moyes' final home game as manager.

Jarrod Bowen enjoyed a strong showing against the Hatters but wasn't the best player on the pitch.

One teammate outshone Bowen with an 8.15 WhoScored rating, showcasing his value as an important member of the squad.

As David Moyes and West Ham United look to end the 2023/24 Premier League season on a positive note, grabbing their first victory across all competitions in seven outings was a welcome sight for fans and players alike as they left the London Stadium with three more points in the bag.

Albert Sambi Lokonga grabbed the first goal of the affair within six minutes as Luton Town looked to be in threatening form. The visitors then managed to escape the West Ham onslaught for the rest of the first half and entered the interval one goal to the good.

Moyes’ men turned their play up a notch in the second half, though, and it was James Ward-Prowse who kicked their goalscoring rout off before Tomas Soucek and George Earthy also poked home to see West Ham run out as 3–1 victors.

Soucek had a standout performance in the heart of the midfield, while Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus have both been praised for their Saturday afternoon displays. Statistically speaking, however, who of the latter duo was more of a threat at a sun-kissed London Stadium? Let's take a closer look.

Jarrod Bowen

WhoScored rating: 7.23

In the absence of Michail Antonio during the first chunk of the campaign, Mauricio Pochettino’s hand was forced. Jarrod Bowen, a right-winger by trade and one of the best in the Premier League, found himself stationed through the middle more often than not as the east Londoners came to terms of life without the Jamaican.

The seven-cap Englishman has notched a career-best 16-goal league campaign, while he has also recorded six assists for his colleagues. Against the relegation-threatened Hatters, however, for all of his brilliance, he failed to add to either of his respective tallies.

On the right-hand side of West Ham’s forward line, back in his preferred position, Bowen always looked to offer himself as an outlet against Luton’s three-at-the-back system, which allowed him to use his pace and power to exploit the space behind Alfie Doughty and Gabriel Osho.

From minute one to 90, the former Hull City talisman – who boasted an overall WhoScored rating of 7.23 – enjoyed a mere 42 touches of the ball, which was 43 less than his left-sided counterpart, Lucas Paqueta. His lack of involvement subsequently had a devastating impact on his overall impact - but in fine Bowen fashion, he still impressed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bowen’s tally of 42 touches was the second-worst of the starting West Ham squad, excluding goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

As always, Leominster-born Bowen was a threat in front of goal. Despite not getting on the scoresheet himself, he let off an impressive seven shots – the most of his teammates – though, only two managed to hit the target.

Perhaps not the most creative force in the east London-based set-up, Bowen did enjoy a joint-first tally of three key passes and three dribbles. His concoction of sheer talent and speed makes him such a nuisance to contain but, against the Hatters, his substandard passing accuracy (70.8%) let him down in comparison to Kudus.

That's not to say he had a bad game. In fact, 90min Journalist Toby Cudworth claimed we witnessed a "prime" Bowen showing on vs Luton. It's just his Ghanaian counterpart was better.

Jarrod Bowen's Stats Against Luton Town Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches 42 Total Shots 7 Shots on Target 2 Dribbles 3 Key Passes 3 Passing Accuracy (%) 70.8%

Mohammed Kudus

WhoScored rating: 8.15

What a brilliant signing Kudus has been for the club. West Ham, perhaps surprisingly, were the victors of the highly contested bidding war in the summer of 2023 as the former Ajax talent was looking to take his career to the next level - and now he's one of the best finishers in the English top flight.

Despite forking out a hefty fee of £38m, their investment has paid off with the Ghanaian scoring seven and hitting six assists in his inaugural season in England thus far – and against Luton, he was one of Moyes’ shining stars. Unlike Bowen, Accra-born Kudus was heavily involved in and amongst the goals, setting up Earthy in the 75th minute after an encouraging show of trickery. From a goalscoring perspective, it was a quiet day at the office for the versatile forward.

That’s not to say that Kudus wasn’t making himself available. He had the sixth-most touches of any West Ham player (59) but preferred to make darting runs and keep himself free while Soucek and Ward-Prowse were trying to find him in space – and it worked as he finished the match with an overall WhoScored rating of 8.15.

Across the 90 minutes, Kudus enjoyed five shots – zero of which were on target – but with the likes of Antonio and Bowen as part of West Ham’s attacking quadrant, Kudus could afford to be more speculative with his efforts, hence his lower-than-usual accuracy rate.

As realised, Kudus’ best work is not done in front of goal. Looking to tee up teammates or beat a defender, however, is his bread and butter. Proven by his three dribbles and three key passes against Luton, his unique skillset makes him such a valuable member of the reigning Europa Conference League champions’ squad. And when you take his assist, overall match rating, and other key stats, it's fair to say he outshone Bowen on the day.

Mohammed Kudus' Stats Against Luton Town Goals 0 Assists 1 Touches 59 Total Shots 5 Shots on Target 0 Dribbles 3 Key Passes 3 Passing Accuracy (%) 88.1%