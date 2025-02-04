West Ham United looked to try and pull off one of the coups of the winter transfer window in recent weeks, according to reports - with the club having plotted an audacious move to sign Real Madrid's Brazilian youngster Endrick in January.

The Hammers have been dogged by injuries in recent weeks, with Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug both being out of action - and although Jarrod Bowen has now returned from action, they are still short in the wide attacking areas. That reportedly saw David Sullivan and his recruitment team go all guns blazing for the former Palmeiras youngster - though the La Liga giants rebuffed any idea of a move for the 'world-class' talent, as he was called by @FTalentScout.

Report: West Ham 'Made Move' to Sign Endrick

The report by TBR Football states that West Ham made a 'stunning' move to sign Endrick during the January transfer window, with the Real Madrid youngster failing to feature heavily for Los Blancos this season.

Endrick's Premier League statistics - Real Madrid squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =14th Goals 1 =7th Shots Per Game 0.8 =8th Dribbles Per Game 0.1 =18th Match rating 6.17 21st

Graham Potter added two extra players to his ranks on the winter window's deadline day on Monday, as James Ward-Prowse returning to the London Stadium after his loan spell at Nottingham Forest was cut short - whilst a genuine addition was made in the form of Evan Ferguson from Brighton, reuniting the Irish striker with Potter, who gave him his debut at the Seagulls.

However, that could have been much different had the Hammers completed a move for the Brazilian winger. The report understands that West Ham tried to sign the prodigy last month, with clubs throughout the Premier League being interested in the attack - and contact was made with Real over his situation.

The Hammers also made contact with Endrick's entourage, however that approach fell flat - and Real insisted that they had no desire to allow Endrick to leave the Spanish capital, despite his lack of game time due to the form and talent of stars such as Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Endrick has previous history in London, having scored his first ever Brazil goal against England at Wembley Stadium.

To further add to their misery, West Ham were told that Endrick had no desire to leave Carlo Ancelotti's side despite his relative lack of game time. As a result, West Ham moved on from the teenager and had a bid rejected for Jhon Duran, Brian Brobbey and Ricardo Pepi, according to the report - before opting to land Ferguson on a season-long loan.

