West Ham United could launch a second proposal for their £45m-rated target seeing as there is ample money to be spent, journalist Paul Brown exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The ground-eating midfielder, who has played a mere 45 games for his current employers, could be soon out the door amid interest from a litany of clubs.

West Ham United news – Conor Gallagher

With an abundance of new faces arriving at Chelsea's training ground, it may make sense for someone of Conor Gallagher’s capabilities to move on for a new lease of life.

And that’s exactly the reason why West Ham have registered their interest. Well, losing their ever-present Declan Rice is another reason, too.

Selling their club captain Rice may have couped a hefty £105m, per BBC Sport, but his departure has left them relatively thin on the ground in the midfield area. Therefore, the fee they received should be used to alleviate their loss.

In January, however, it was Everton showing concrete interest in the west London midfielder with Sky Sports suggesting the two clubs have been in contact over a potential deal worth £45m.

MailOnline even claimed the bid was accepted by the west London outfit, though it was Gallagher’s willingness to fight for his place that hindered a deal from coming to fruition.

Now, according to The Telegraph, David Moyes’ London club – alongside Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United – are just a handful of the clubs tracking Gallagher’s situation.

The same report does claim, though, that West Ham’s opening offer, worth £40m, has been rejected by Chelsea.

What did Paul Brown say about West Ham United and Conor Gallagher?

On the 23-year-old, Brown claimed that West Ham’s rejected bid will ramp up their pursuit as they will look to table an improved offer.

The respected journalist also referenced that Rice’s mouth-watering sale could play into the club’s plans as they now have the money in order to plug the void left by the 43-cap England international.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think if a bid has been made and rejected, West Ham will certainly go back in for him as there is money to spend there. I think that’s one that could certainly happen.”

What next for West Ham United?

Off the back of their 2022/23 campaign, the Londoners will look to improve on their successes, particularly in the Premier League.

Despite their triumph on the European stage, their domestic performance would have created a cause for concern in the London Stadium camp seeing as they finished the season just six points adrift of the drop zone.

As an alternative to Chelsea ace Gallagher, West Ham have looked into the viability of signing Fulham destroyer Joao Palhinha. According to 90min, however, they have become increasingly frustrated seeing as their £45m bid was rejected by the Cottagers.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of a crucial season, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT they are closing in on a deal for Manchester City’s teenager Carlos Borges.

Per Transfermarkt, the Portugal-born starlet registered an awe-inspiring goal return, scoring 29 goals and notching a further 18 assists in 33 outings for the treble-winners' Under-21 outfit.