West Ham United could look to end their search for a striker in the final days of the January transfer window, according to reports - with the club having made an offer for Lorient prodigy Eli Junior Kroupi as the clock continues to tick down to deadline day.

The Hammers haven't been prolific in the Premier League this season, scoring just 28 goals in the division in 23 games - and goals are massively needed if they are to turn their poor form around in the league under Graham Potter. That has seemingly seen them move for Kroupi in a bid to fix that, despite his relative inexperience in the game at such a young age.

Report: West Ham Make Kroupi Offer

The Hammers have been in dire need of a striker and may have found their man

The report by Football Insider states that West Ham have made an offer of up to £30million to sign 'highly-rated' Lorient star Kroupi, according to reports.

The 18-year-old is a top target for a number of leading European clubs after impressing massively at the Ligue 2 outfit, scoring eight goals in just 11 starts for the Britanny-based side - and that has seen West Ham register their interest in his services.

The club have now made a formal bid for the French 'sensation', and despite attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in recent times, the Hammers are set to send scouts to watch the teenager in Lorient's second-tier clash on Saturday.

Kroupi is considered to be one of the best young talents in France, after breaking into Lorient's side at the age of just 16 - and with 14 goals in 50 games for the French outfit, he's taken to French football with ease, scoring five goals in 31 Ligue 1 games last season. The youngster has been called one of the 'most exciting talents in Europe' by Twitter account @FTalentScout as a result.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eli Junior Kroupi has 23 youth caps for France, scoring 15 goals.

West Ham need a striker ahead of the deadline on Monday, having seen Niclas Füllkrug ruled out with injury until April and Michail Antonio out for the season after he suffered a car crash in early December. West Ham were also thought to be interested in PSV Eindhoven star Ricardo Pepi, but their bid for the USA international was turned down earlier in the week with the Dutch club unwilling to let him leave.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-02-25.

