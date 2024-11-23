West Ham United's director of football Tim Steidten has made contact with former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzić, about the German potentially replacing under-fire boss Julen Lopetegui, according to TBR Football.

The Hammers have endured a dismal start to the new season, accumulating just 12 points from their opening eleven matches, a return that sees them sat 14th in the Premier League table. As a result, Lopetegui is under serious pressure at the London Stadium, with the club said to be 'very unhappy' with the Spaniard, despite backing him publicly.

While owner David Sullivan wants to grant Lopetegui more time to reverse the Irons' fortunes, there is a recognition that results have to improve, and Steidten has begun succession planning, with the German more keen on parting ways with the current boss than Sullivan. TBR Football reveal that the director of football has identified Terzic as his first choice replacement for the maligned former Real Madrid coach, and has set the wheels in motion over the potential appointment.

West Ham Approach Terzic

Lopetegui is in trouble

Succeeding David Moyes in the summer, Lopetegui arrived in East London with an impressive CV, having taken charge of both Real Madrid and the Spanish national team. Backed by the West Ham board with significant investment, expectations were high at the start of the season.

However, the tactician certainly hasn't hit the ground running, with poor results sparking calls for him to lose his job. Perhaps more damning for Lopetegui, reports have emerged suggesting that senior players within the dressing room are 'not fully on board' with the manager.

Subsequently, it appears that Steidten has already commenced his pursuit of a successor, in the case that Lopetegui is given his marching orders. TBR Football report that the football administrator has approached Terzic, and made it clear to the ex-Dortmund head coach that he's West Ham's number one managerial target.

Terzic, described as 'incredible', is available on the market after leaving Dortmund this summer, having led the German outfit to the Champions League final last season. The 42-year-old is highly-thought of in the coaching world, and could be enticed by the prospect of working in the Premier League.

The Menden-born man has already worked at West Ham, assisting Slaven Bilic at the club between 2015 and 2017.

Terzic's Managerial Record Matches Managed 125 Wins 73 Draws 24 Losses 28 Win Percentage 58.4%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 23/11/2024