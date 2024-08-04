Highlights Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck is a reported target for West Ham

The Hammers have been linked with a number of central defenders this summer

Bisseck is reportedly viewed as ‘unsellable’ for Inter Milan after an impressive season at the club

West Ham have emerged as potential contenders to sign Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck, according to reports.

New Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui has opted to strengthen his team’s defensive ranks this summer, having already acquired Max Kilman from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers. Now, they continue to be linked with further options, and Bisseck is the latest name to be added to the list.

Under former manager David Moyes, West Ham finished ninth in the league standings last term and missed out on European qualification. They did, however, reach the Europa League quarter-finals before they were knocked out by Bayer Leverkusen.

West Ham Make Move for Bisseck

He is under contract until 2028

West Ham have made a move for Inter Milan defender Bisseck, according to reports in Italy. According to FCInterNews.it, the Hammers have made steps to sign the 23-year-old, but face a difficult task if they’re to sign him from the Serie A club.

The report states that, after signing him for just €7.5million 12 months ago, his stock at Inter has risen exponentially over the last year. However, in a blow to West Ham, it also indicates he will command a fee in the region of €25million and is viewed as unsellable.

Bisseck, a Germany youth international, spent time in the FC Koln academy before enjoying loan spells at clubs in the Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark. After an initial loan, Bisseck signed for Danish side Aarhus GF on a permanent deal in 2022.

Yann Bisseck 2023/24 stats for Inter Milan across all competitions Stat: Appearances 21 Goals 2 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,162

12 months later, in 2023, Inter signed him on a long-term, and he’s had an impressive start to life in Italy. As things stand, the Hammers are the only club to be heavily linked to the young Germany star, who has been described as a 'mountain'.

West Ham ‘rival’ Newcastle for Target

23-year-old Logan Costa plays for Toulouse

Elsewhere, an alternative centre-back option West Ham could target is Toulouse defender Logan Costa. According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the Hammers and Newcastle United are among the clubs eyeing a move for the 23-year-old.

The article states Toulouse have placed a £15million price tag on Costa as clubs circle. The centre-back began his career at Stade de Reims and had a brief loan spell at Le Mans before he joined Toulouse on a permanent deal in 2021.

Over the last three years, Costa has made 57 appearances for the French side across all competitions. In that time, he has scored four goals and registered two assists.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.