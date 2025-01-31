West Ham United have enquired about a possible January move for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed.

The Hammers are keen to bolster Graham Potter’s backline with a new defender and have registered their interest in exploring a late deal for another United star alongside Marcus Rashford.

However, the 30-year-old centre-back reportedly has no interest in joining West Ham and has already instructed his agents to reject the East Londoners’ approach.

As things stand, Lindelof looks set to remain at United until the summer when his contract expires, and likely depart as a free agent, alongside veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen.

West Ham Eye Victor Lindelof

The 30-year-old ‘has no interest’ in move

According to Bailey, West Ham have an extensive shortlist of centre-back targets and are hopeful of bringing in at least one before the transfer deadline on Monday.

With a move for Lindelof, labelled ‘outstanding’ by Statman Dave, looking unlikely, the Hammers may have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements, while a new striker remains their priority.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, the London club have identified Brighton’s Evan Ferguson as their primary target up front, as Potter seeks a reunion with the Irishman following their time together at Brighton.

West Ham also had their offer for PSV ace Ricardo Pepi rejected – the €25m (£21m) proposal for the USA international was deemed insufficient by the Eredivisie giants.

The Hammers have yet to make any new signings in January but are anticipating a busy end to the winter market as they look to address their injury crisis up front.

Potter is currently coping without three of his centre-forwards, with Niclas Fullkrug, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio all sidelined with injuries.

Victor Lindelof's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Starts 0 Tackles per 90 1.43 Pass accuracy % 92.1 Minutes played 63

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-01-25.