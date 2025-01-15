West Ham United have reportedly made an offer for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, according to Graeme Bailey of TBR Football.

The Hammers desperately need attacking reinforcements amid the mounting problems new manager Graham Potter has been handed. Summer signing Niclas Fullkrug's injury woes continued 15 minutes into Potter's first game in charge, and the German forward, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund for £27 million, is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Potter will be without Michail Antonio for the rest of the season. The veteran English frontman is recovering from a lower limb fracture after he was involved in a car crash last month. Danny Ings came on as Fullkrug's replacement in the 2-1 defeat to Villa in the FA Cup last Friday (January 10), but the 32-year-old surely can't be relied upon to spearhead the Irons' attack for the rest of the campaign.

Duran is one of European football's deadliest forwards, a 'superstar' who has been somewhat of a revelation this season. The Colombian ace has bagged seven goals in 18 Premier League games, earning a starting berth after initially thriving as a super-sub.

Jhon Duran Premier League Stats 2024-25 Appearances (starts) 18 (4) Goals 7 Expected Goals (xG) 4.77 Scoring Frequency 85min Goals Per Game 0.4 Shots Per Game 1.6 Shots On Target Per Game 0.8 Goal Conversion 24% Total Duels Won 2.4 (43%)

The 21-year-old has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, and there's been talk of a potential swap deal involving out-of-favour Randal Kolo Muani. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Parisians have reached an agreement with Napoli for Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, which possibly puts a swoop for Duran on the backburner at the Parc des Princes.

West Ham Made Offer For Villa's In-Form Duran

The Villans Rejected Proposal Which Was 'Miles Away' From Their Valuation

Villa reportedly turned down West Ham's offer for Duran, which was made last week. The East Londoners were close to securing a deal for the young forward last summer but refused to go above £30 million.

The Hammers went over this value with their latest bid, but it still fell way short of what the Villans are demanding. They want upwards of £60 million for a player who has over five years on his contract and is still at the start of his career.

Duran is thought to be open to a move to the London Stadium to become an undisputed starter. He's sharing the striker's starting berth at Villa Park with England international Ollie Watkins but has started just four league games.

Unai Emery has sealed his first January signing of the summer after the club confirmed the arrival of Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening. This will only fuel more talk of a potential Duran exit despite Malen likely being a direct replacement for Ipswich Town-bound Jaden Philogene.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 14/01/2025.

